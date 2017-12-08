Have you seen 74-year-old James who is missing from Ashton?

Police are appealing for help in finding a 74-year-old man.

James Benthamwas last seen at around 10am this morning (Friday 8 December 2017) at a hospital on Wigan Lane.

He is described as 5ft 9inches tall, of a slim build, with greying short hair and a beard.

James was last seen wearing a brown flat cap, a tweed jacket and jeans with black trainers that have a white sole.

Inspector Nicola Williams of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “James should still be being looked after in hospital, so the sooner we can find him, the better.

“Please take a long look at his photo so that if you do see James, you can help us reunite him with his loved ones who are already desperately worried.”

Anyone with information about James’ whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting MP17/0103420. Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.