Have you seen missing man John Willets?

Police are appealing for any information surrounding missing man John Willets.



John Willets, 59, has not been seen since leaving the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary on Wigan Lane, Wigan, shortly after 2.50pm on Tuesday January 22.

It is believed that he took a taxi to visit a couple of pubs in Hindley and then took a bus in the direction of Bolton.

John is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of a large build, with grey, short hair and a stubbly goatee beard.

Police also revealed John, who has links to Bolton and Wigan, has a brown walking stick with a rubber bung on the bottom of it and is believed to be carrying a green, striped bag.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue fleece, black pants and black trainers.

Anyone who sees John or has any information of his whereabouts should call police on 101 immediately quoting missing person reference MP/06/0018547