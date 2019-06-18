Have your say on traveller sites

Residents are being asked to contact their council with ideas for sites they think suitable for gypsies and travellers or for travelling showpeople.

West Lancashire Council is required by national planning policy to ensure that enough sites are made available to meet the needs of the travelling community.

The lack of allocated sites means West Lancashire is more vulnerable to the establishment of illegal encampments and weakens the council’s ability to take quick and effective action to secure the removal of such encampments.

The council is looking for three types of sites:

Those which may be used for travellers to base themselves throughout most of the year;

Those for travelling showpeople to live and store their equipment outside their touring season; and

Those to meet the short-term transit needs of travellers who are passing through West Lancashire on their way to other destinations or who choose to occasionally visit the area for short periods.

Coun David Evans, portfolio holder for planning, said: “We know the issue of sites for the travelling community can be emotive and controversial. But this council needs to comply with national policy and so we are looking to find the best possible sites to meet the needs of the established travelling community in West Lancashire.

“We are asking landowners and the public to make us aware of any sites that they know about that could be suitable.”

Details of potential sites should be received by the council no later than Wednesday, July 31 and should be submitted on the official form.

This will be from available from Monday at www.westlancs.gov.uk/planningpolicy, from the council offices or can be requested by phoning 01695 585284.

The council will consider all appropriate sites suggested during this appeal with a view to the most suitable sites potentially being proposed for allocation in any future local plan.