Have your say on Wigan estate masterplan

Residents are to have their say on ambitious proposals to regenerate a Wigan housing estate.

Worsley Mesnes is the focus of a redevelopment blueprint to bring in new investment, housing and estate improvements.

A masterplan was developed by Wigan Council last year amid residents’ concerns about the future viability of the estate. It covered housing, the local environment and facilities, as well as exploring health and employment.

Now the next phase of the process has been unveiled with more detailed proposals about what the upgrade could look like being put before residents for their views.

Two drop-in sessions for people to voice their ideas on the proposals are being held and all residents of the estate are being written to and invited to attend. They take place at: Clifton

Street Community Centre on Thursday from 3.30pm to 7pm, and St Jude’s Rugby Club on Thursday May 31 from 3.30pm to 7pm.

Five proposed sites have been identified for phase one of the scheme which could include new housing, retail space and landscaping. A developer partner is expected to be sought to bring forward the scheme.

The authority’s executive member for housing, Coun Terry Halliwell, said: “We are fully committed to creating a brighter future for Worsley Mesnes which will benefit all residents and people who work there. It is vital that the community have their input on this plan so that we are able to get it right for the future of Worsley Mesnes. I would encourage people to attend the consultation events to have their say.”

The consultation ends on June 27. For details visit: https://www.wigan.gov.uk/Council/Consultations/Current/Worsley-Mesnes.aspx

Five sites on the estate targeted for improvements in phase one.

The proposed sites are:

l The site of the former Hindley House council sheltered accommodation;

l The former Wheel pub, the shopping parade, adjoining parking areas and a number of council flats off Dryden Close.

l The site of Huxley House council flats and former site of Blake Close flats;

l Open land at Elliott Drive between Elliott Gardens extra care scheme and Mesnes Avenue;

l The site of the former Victoria Labour club and area of open land to the north

The sites have been chosen to address local concerns with the central shopping parade, former Wheel pub site and nearby block flats included.