It's a new year and this is the one you're going to run a marathon. You've made a resolution, you have the shoes and you've even thought about planning a training schedule.If you're now looking for your route of choice, why not look further afield than London, Manchester or Blackpool? Some of the remotest and most beautiful corners of the world are also ones where you can lace up your running shoes and tackle 26.219 miles - whether on ice, sand or tarmac.

1. Patagonian International Marathon, Chile Taking place in Southern Chile, this is one of the most scenic marathons in the world. Torres del Paine National Park has imposing snow-capped mountains which soar 2,500 metres high pa Buy a Photo

2. Patagonian International Marathon, Chile The course itself follows gravel paths, and if you want to stop to catch your breath, there aren't many better places when it comes to the view pa Buy a Photo

3. Petra Desert Marathon, Jordan At this marathon in the historic city of Petra, temperatures can reach 35C, and there are no trees or shade for refuge. Before the race, you can walk through the famous rock passages of the Siq pa Buy a Photo

4. Petra Desert Marathon, Jordan The course features a lunar-like landscape of dunes and sandy roads, and you'll pass small settlements and, likely, men riding camels. The route is hilly and ascends a total of 1,200 metres pa Buy a Photo

View more