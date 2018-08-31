Bobby's big day approaches as he starts school

The first day of school is a milestone for all children - but it will be particularly special for Bobby Baldwin.



He will join the pre-school at St Jude’s Catholic Primary School, in Worsley Mesnes, next Tuesday.

It was a day his mother Emma Doherty feared would never come, as the three-year-old was born with a serious heart condition and underwent open heart surgery when he was just six weeks old.

He has since had more than 15 operations, suffered two strokes, only has one functioning lung and has spent half of his life in intensive care.

Emma said: “It’s a massive step for him. He’s never been to nursery so this is massive.”

She thought Bobby might have to go to a special school, but as soon as she was told he could go to a mainstream school she knew it would be St Jude’s - her former school.

They have already paid several visits to the school and had meetings with staff to tell them all about Bobby and his specific needs.

There will be no tearful goodbye in the playground, as Emma will initially stay at the school while Bobby is in lessons, reducing how long she stays as he progresses.

She hopes it will be a good chance for him to develop his social skills.

But Bobby is so susceptible to illnesses that he may not be able to attend in the winter.

For now, he is looking forward to his first day at St Jude’s.

Emma said: “He is great and really excited to go. He’s talking about school all the time and wants to wear his uniform all the time.”