Devoted dad died of accidental painkiller overdose

A devoted Wigan dad who lived in “chronic pain” died due to an accidental overdose of prescribed medication, an inquest has heard.

Andrew Winstanley, 44, from Hindley, was discovered dead in his own home in July by his ex-partner and mother of his two children, Kerry Mayor, just hours after a visit from his niece.

An inquest held at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard how Mr Winstanley had suffered since his youth with Crohn’s and spondylosis of the spine, both chronic conditions which can cause excruciating pain.

He had fallen into a heroin addiction in the mid-90s, which his loved ones believed was to soothe the constant pain brought on by his medical conditions.

But with help he was rehabilitated and did not take the drug up again.

The court heard evidence from his mother, Dorothy Winstanley and Ms Mayor, who was in a relationship with Mr Winstanley for 16 years which resulted in the birth of their two daughters who family say he "worshipped".

They broke up in March 2016.

Both of the women said that Mr Winstanley would not have deliberately hurt himself or taken his life.

"He would never hurt himself," Ms Mayor said.

"He loved his girls and would never leave them or want me and the girls to find him."

She last spoke to her former partner on July 11 while she was on holiday, just two days before his death.

"He didn’t seem his normal self," added Ms Mayor.

"He sounded spaced out and slurring his words. He told me that he hadn’t been drinking, that he had taken two morphine pills. I was concerned."

Pathologist Dr David Barker concluded that Mr Winstanley had died from the toxic effects of oxycodone, a powerful opioid painkiller.

He believed that his tolerance to the drug could have been lowered as a result of liver damage which may have been caused by previous alcohol use despite Mr Winstanley having quit drinking for seven months.

Coroner Jennifer Leeming concluded that his death was accidental.