Doc who beat teen daughter with walking stick allowed to return to work

A former Wigan doctor, convicted of beating his teenage daughter with a walking stick after she went out to a party, has been allowed to return to practice.



Dr Gohar Rahman told the Medical Practitioner’s Tribunal he was “ashamed” of the attack on the youngster, who had defied him by staying out overnight.

He was suspended for 12 months last year, by an MPTS fitness to practice panel, after being given a suspended sentence at Liverpool Crown Court.

She had claimed she was going to a friend’s house but instead attended a Halloween gathering then stayed over at a male friend’s.

Dr Rahman insisted such an outburst would never happen again.

And the panel heard the heart expert had kept abreast of the latest developments in his field and completed a number of courses during his suspension.

Dr Rahman, then 57 and living in Standish, launched an attack on his daughter after going to pick her up in his car after the party, in November 2015.

Liverpool Crown Court heard the doctor’s “sustained assault” began with him banging her head into the back of the front passenger seat.

He then attacked her with his walking stick until she feared for her own safety, the court was told.

Dr Rahman was also ordered to complete 100 hours community service and take part in 30 days of rehabilitation activities as part of his punishment.

In support of his application to return to practice, the doctor said he had addressed his offending behaviour and his responsibilities towards his family.

David Taylor, for the General Medical Council, told a Manchester review hearing the watchdog was taking a “neutral stance” over the question of Dr Rahman’s fitness to practice.

He said the doctor had provided comprehensive evidence of work undertaken to support his continuing professional development and there was no question of him having reoffended since the court case.

Allowing Dr Rahman’s name to be restored to the medical register, panel chairman Paul Burn said: “(We have) concluded that a reasonable and well-informed member of the public, if provided with all the information before the tribunal, would be satisfied with the steps Dr Rahman has taken to remediate his conduct and maintain his clinical knowledge during his suspension.”

The doctor no longer works for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Hospitals Trust.