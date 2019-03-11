Food hygiene ratings - latest results

The borough’s takeaways, restaurants and pubs enjoyed a strong start to the year with more than half of those visited scoring top marks when hygiene watchdogs came calling.

Health inspectors visited a whopping 113 food-serving establishments in January, and 51 of them were given the highest possible score of five stars – a rate of 45 per cent.

More than 17 per cent (20) venues were given the second best rating of four, while 17 scored a three.

A rating of two was dished out to 14 eateries, and 11 were given the second lowest score of one.

No outlets were given the dreaded zero for the third successive month.

There were several venues which turned their fortunes around in January, having received disappointing marks in recent months.

Ena and Jim’s Coffee Shop and Sandwich Bar in Ince was one of five premises to score a two last November. But the owners of the Warrington Road cafe quickly turned things around and were one of the many five-star rated businesses.

Popular Billinge pub The Holts Arms earned a miserable zero rating on its last surprise visit from inspectors in October, but redeemed itself with a score of four this time around.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of March 2019:

RATINGS:

FIVE STARS

ABC Childcare, Meadowbank Children’s Centre, Formby Avenue, Atherton

All You Knead, Haigh Woodland Park, School Lane, Haigh

Brideoake Care Home, Widdows Street, Leigh

Bryn Fish Bar, 262 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Cafe Elliott, 195 Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Cafe’xpress Kiosk, Wigan North Western railway station, Wallgate

Dinner Q, 157 Preston Road, Standish

Divino, 4 Orrell Road, Orrell,

Dolce St Peters Hindley School, Kildare Street, Hindley

Ena & Jim’s Coffee Shop and Sandwich Bar, 457 Warrington Road, Ince

Eurest (for DWP) Griffin House, Bryn Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

First Steps At Cansfield, Old Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

First Steps Private Day Nursery and Greenmeadow Primary School, Robson Way, Lowton

Greengate Academy Trust, Kershaw Street, Orrell

Heaven V Hell Fitness Kitchen, Bradley Lane, Standish

Holdens Ice Cream, School Lane, Haigh

Howe Bridge Catering, Leigh Road, Atherton

Indiependence 2 & Attic, 6 King Street West, Wigan

Jumping Jacks Private Day Nursery, 34 Ullswater Road, Lowton

Lakelands, 10 Grizedale Drive, Ince

Mahogany Nursing Home, Marsden Street, Newtown

Memories Tea Room, Bolton Road, Atherton

Orian Solutions Ltd at Atherton St George Primary School, Derby Street, Atherton

Orian Solutions, Westleigh St Paul CE Primary School, School Street, Leigh

Papa John’s Pizza, 13 Darlington Street, Wigan

Pizza Hut Delivery, 791 Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Plan the Occasion, 379 Wigan Road, Leigh

Platt Bridge Community Childcare Ltd, Rivington Avenue, Platt Bridge

Prestige Drinks, Swan Lane, Hindley Green

Relish, 43 Hallgate, Wigan

Seddons Strength and Conditioning Gym Ltd, Bolton Old Road, Atherton

Shawcross Care Home - Elior, Bolton Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Sherringtons Catering, Hurst Street, Hindley

Slab & Slice, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN7

Spar, 262 Firs Lane, Leigh

St Cuthbert’s Early Years Centre, Thorburn Road, Wigan

St Georges Nursing Home, Windsor Street, Whelley

St James Pre School, Tyrer Avenue, Worsley Mesnes

St Mary Catholic High School Catering, Manchester Road, Astley

St Richards Parish Centre, Mayfield Street, Atherton

Sweet Little Things by Lina, 4 Tregaron Grove, Hindley Green

Sweet Little Wishes by Victoria, 185 Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan

Tesco Extra, Cross Street, Hindley

The Lock, 6-8 Twist Lane, Leigh

The Mount Cafe and Food For Thought Vending Services, Whelley

The Twisted Vine Ale House, 15 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Try Nutrition, Montrose Avenue Wigan,

Whittakers, 27-31 Castle Street, Tyldesley

Wickham Hall, Knightshill Crescent Wigan

Woodlands Court Residential Home, Ash Lane, Aspull

Wrightington Wigan & Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, Parsons Walk, Wigan

FOUR STARS

Big Mamma Pizza, 127 Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley

Bonita, 83 Douglas St, Atherton

Cheethams Stores, 248-250 Scot Lane, Wigan

Des West & Sons, Ellesmere Street, Leigh

Douglas Valley Early Years Centre, Turner Street, Wigan

Freshers Foods, Leigh Street, Ince

Holts Arms, Crank Road, Billinge

Jan’s Newsagents, 261 Bryn Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Lakeview Health Care, 121 Ena Crescent, Leigh

Little Rainbow 2, 30 East Bond Street, Leigh

Manhattan Pizza, 52 Wigan Lane, Wigan

Maximillians, 35 Railway Road, Leigh

Mellors Catering - Our Lady’s RC Primary School, Holly Road, Aspull

Orian Solutions Gilded Hollins Community School, St Helens Road, Leigh

Reshma Balti, 11 Church Street, Atherton

Rosebridge Private Day Nursery Ltd, Holt Street, Ince

The Gatehouse, Cherington Drive, Tyldesley

The Mount, 160 Orrell Road, Orrell

The Talbot, 1 Gadbury Fold, Atherton

Young Persons Centre @ Westfield School, Montrose Avenue, Wigan

THREE STARS

Ashton Cafe, 43 Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Barley Brook Care Home, Elmfield Road, Wigan

Costa, 7 Loire Drive Robin Park, Wigan

Deli-icious, Wigan Road, Ashton

Food & Drink 4 U, 5 Green Street, Atherton

Frankie’s Chicken and Pizza Bar, 158 Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Golden Inn, 131 Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Grand Holdi, Ann Lane, Tyldesley

Humble Pie Cafe, 18a High Street, Standish

Indian Spice, 152 Market Street Hindley

Kencos The Coffee Pot, 6 Lord Street, Leigh

Madame Geneva’s, 54-56 King Street, Wigan

Sapore Italiano, 44 Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield

The Cherry Gardens, 263 Wigan Lane, Wigan

The Corner Cafe, 83 Sale Lane, Tyldesley

The Union Arms, 83 Castle Street, Tyldesley

Wok Wok Chinese Takeaway, 20 Westleigh Lane, Leigh

TWO STARS

Alborz, 71 Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Alexandra Grange And Court, Howard Street, Pemberton

Ancliffe, Warrington Road, Newtown

Bargain Booze, 37-39 Preston Road, Standish

Betty’s Cafe, Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw

Fifteens of Swinley, 15 Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

Haigh Hall Hotel, School Lane

Jenkinson’s Butchers, 60 High Street, Golborne

Kebab World, 18-20 King Street, Wigan

Orian Solutions Ltd at All Saints Catholic Primary School, Hazel Grove, Golborne

Orian Solutions St Catherine of Siena CP School, Cranham Avenue, Lowton

The Bridge at Leigh (Leigh Caring Kitchen), 6 The Avenue, Leigh

The George, 32 Wallgate, Wigan

The Wiend Bar, 10, The Wiend, Wigan

ONE STAR

Desi Food Store, 41 Union Street, Leigh

Enzo’s Bar & Grill, 8 Castle Street, Tyldesley

Foodplus Supermarket, 65 Standishgate, Wigan

Jamuna Tandoori Takeaway, 6 Orrell Road, Orrell

Kebab King, 552 Atherton Road, Hindley Green

Kings Kebab, 34 King Street, Wigan

Lakeside Nursing Home, Chorley Road, Standish

Lee’s Convenience Store, 55 Westleigh Lane, Leigh

Lily’s Farm House Kitchen, 9 Gerard Street, Ashton

Mama Mia, 26 King Street, Wigan

Mill St General Store, 15 Mill Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield