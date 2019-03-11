Food hygiene ratings - latest results

The borough’s takeaways, restaurants and pubs enjoyed a strong start to the year with more than half of those visited scoring top marks when hygiene watchdogs came calling.
Health inspectors visited a whopping 113 food-serving establishments in January, and 51 of them were given the highest possible score of five stars – a rate of 45 per cent.
More than 17 per cent (20) venues were given the second best rating of four, while 17 scored a three.
A rating of two was dished out to 14 eateries, and 11 were given the second lowest score of one.
No outlets were given the dreaded zero for the third successive month.
There were several venues which turned their fortunes around in January, having received disappointing marks in recent months.
Ena and Jim’s Coffee Shop and Sandwich Bar in Ince was one of five premises to score a two last November. But the owners of the Warrington Road cafe quickly turned things around and were one of the many five-star rated businesses.
Popular Billinge pub The Holts Arms earned a miserable zero rating on its last surprise visit from inspectors in October, but redeemed itself with a score of four this time around.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of March 2019:
RATINGS:
FIVE STARS
ABC Childcare, Meadowbank Children’s Centre, Formby Avenue, Atherton
All You Knead, Haigh Woodland Park, School Lane, Haigh
Brideoake Care Home, Widdows Street, Leigh
Bryn Fish Bar, 262 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Cafe Elliott, 195 Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Cafe’xpress Kiosk, Wigan North Western railway station, Wallgate
Dinner Q, 157 Preston Road, Standish
Divino, 4 Orrell Road, Orrell,
Dolce St Peters Hindley School, Kildare Street, Hindley
Ena & Jim’s Coffee Shop and Sandwich Bar, 457 Warrington Road, Ince
Eurest (for DWP) Griffin House, Bryn Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
First Steps At Cansfield, Old Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
First Steps Private Day Nursery and Greenmeadow Primary School, Robson Way, Lowton
Greengate Academy Trust, Kershaw Street, Orrell
Heaven V Hell Fitness Kitchen, Bradley Lane, Standish
Holdens Ice Cream, School Lane, Haigh
Howe Bridge Catering, Leigh Road, Atherton
Indiependence 2 & Attic, 6 King Street West, Wigan
Jumping Jacks Private Day Nursery, 34 Ullswater Road, Lowton
Lakelands, 10 Grizedale Drive, Ince
Mahogany Nursing Home, Marsden Street, Newtown
Memories Tea Room, Bolton Road, Atherton
Orian Solutions Ltd at Atherton St George Primary School, Derby Street, Atherton
Orian Solutions, Westleigh St Paul CE Primary School, School Street, Leigh
Papa John’s Pizza, 13 Darlington Street, Wigan
Pizza Hut Delivery, 791 Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Plan the Occasion, 379 Wigan Road, Leigh
Platt Bridge Community Childcare Ltd, Rivington Avenue, Platt Bridge
Prestige Drinks, Swan Lane, Hindley Green
Relish, 43 Hallgate, Wigan
Seddons Strength and Conditioning Gym Ltd, Bolton Old Road, Atherton
Shawcross Care Home - Elior, Bolton Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Sherringtons Catering, Hurst Street, Hindley
Slab & Slice, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN7
Spar, 262 Firs Lane, Leigh
St Cuthbert’s Early Years Centre, Thorburn Road, Wigan
St Georges Nursing Home, Windsor Street, Whelley
St James Pre School, Tyrer Avenue, Worsley Mesnes
St Mary Catholic High School Catering, Manchester Road, Astley
St Richards Parish Centre, Mayfield Street, Atherton
Sweet Little Things by Lina, 4 Tregaron Grove, Hindley Green
Sweet Little Wishes by Victoria, 185 Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan
Tesco Extra, Cross Street, Hindley
The Lock, 6-8 Twist Lane, Leigh
The Mount Cafe and Food For Thought Vending Services, Whelley
The Twisted Vine Ale House, 15 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Try Nutrition, Montrose Avenue Wigan,
Whittakers, 27-31 Castle Street, Tyldesley
Wickham Hall, Knightshill Crescent Wigan
Woodlands Court Residential Home, Ash Lane, Aspull
Wrightington Wigan & Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, Parsons Walk, Wigan
FOUR STARS
Big Mamma Pizza, 127 Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley
Bonita, 83 Douglas St, Atherton
Cheethams Stores, 248-250 Scot Lane, Wigan
Des West & Sons, Ellesmere Street, Leigh
Douglas Valley Early Years Centre, Turner Street, Wigan
Freshers Foods, Leigh Street, Ince
Holts Arms, Crank Road, Billinge
Jan’s Newsagents, 261 Bryn Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Lakeview Health Care, 121 Ena Crescent, Leigh
Little Rainbow 2, 30 East Bond Street, Leigh
Manhattan Pizza, 52 Wigan Lane, Wigan
Maximillians, 35 Railway Road, Leigh
Mellors Catering - Our Lady’s RC Primary School, Holly Road, Aspull
Orian Solutions Gilded Hollins Community School, St Helens Road, Leigh
Reshma Balti, 11 Church Street, Atherton
Rosebridge Private Day Nursery Ltd, Holt Street, Ince
The Gatehouse, Cherington Drive, Tyldesley
The Mount, 160 Orrell Road, Orrell
The Talbot, 1 Gadbury Fold, Atherton
Young Persons Centre @ Westfield School, Montrose Avenue, Wigan
THREE STARS
Ashton Cafe, 43 Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Barley Brook Care Home, Elmfield Road, Wigan
Costa, 7 Loire Drive Robin Park, Wigan
Deli-icious, Wigan Road, Ashton
Food & Drink 4 U, 5 Green Street, Atherton
Frankie’s Chicken and Pizza Bar, 158 Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Golden Inn, 131 Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Grand Holdi, Ann Lane, Tyldesley
Humble Pie Cafe, 18a High Street, Standish
Indian Spice, 152 Market Street Hindley
Kencos The Coffee Pot, 6 Lord Street, Leigh
Madame Geneva’s, 54-56 King Street, Wigan
Sapore Italiano, 44 Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield
The Cherry Gardens, 263 Wigan Lane, Wigan
The Corner Cafe, 83 Sale Lane, Tyldesley
The Union Arms, 83 Castle Street, Tyldesley
Wok Wok Chinese Takeaway, 20 Westleigh Lane, Leigh
TWO STARS
Alborz, 71 Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Alexandra Grange And Court, Howard Street, Pemberton
Ancliffe, Warrington Road, Newtown
Bargain Booze, 37-39 Preston Road, Standish
Betty’s Cafe, Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw
Fifteens of Swinley, 15 Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan
Haigh Hall Hotel, School Lane
Jenkinson’s Butchers, 60 High Street, Golborne
Kebab World, 18-20 King Street, Wigan
Orian Solutions Ltd at All Saints Catholic Primary School, Hazel Grove, Golborne
Orian Solutions St Catherine of Siena CP School, Cranham Avenue, Lowton
The Bridge at Leigh (Leigh Caring Kitchen), 6 The Avenue, Leigh
The George, 32 Wallgate, Wigan
The Wiend Bar, 10, The Wiend, Wigan
ONE STAR
Desi Food Store, 41 Union Street, Leigh
Enzo’s Bar & Grill, 8 Castle Street, Tyldesley
Foodplus Supermarket, 65 Standishgate, Wigan
Jamuna Tandoori Takeaway, 6 Orrell Road, Orrell
Kebab King, 552 Atherton Road, Hindley Green
Kings Kebab, 34 King Street, Wigan
Lakeside Nursing Home, Chorley Road, Standish
Lee’s Convenience Store, 55 Westleigh Lane, Leigh
Lily’s Farm House Kitchen, 9 Gerard Street, Ashton
Mama Mia, 26 King Street, Wigan
Mill St General Store, 15 Mill Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield