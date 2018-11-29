Food hygiene ratings: These are the pubs, chippies and takeaways in Wigan with zero or one star ratings



Here is the full list as reported by the food standards agency ...

1. Zero Stars - Holts Arms Crank Road, Billinge. Pic Google Maps other Buy a Photo

2. Zero Stars - Royal Pizza Whelley, Wigan. Pic Google Maps other Buy a Photo

3. One Star - Chicago Pizza Bridge Street, Hindley. Pic Google Maps other Buy a Photo

4. One Star - Tandoori Pot Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Pic Google Maps other Buy a Photo

View more