Hygiene ratings

Food hygiene ratings: These are the pubs, chippies and takeaways in Wigan with zero or one star ratings

There are a total of 30 pubs, chippies and takeaways in Wigan with either zero or one star food hygiene ratings.


Here is the full list as reported by the food standards agency ...

Crank Road, Billinge. Pic Google Maps

1. Zero Stars - Holts Arms

Whelley, Wigan. Pic Google Maps

2. Zero Stars - Royal Pizza

Bridge Street, Hindley. Pic Google Maps

3. One Star - Chicago Pizza

Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Pic Google Maps

4. One Star - Tandoori Pot

Page 1 of 8