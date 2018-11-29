Food hygiene ratings: These are the pubs, chippies and takeaways in Wigan with zero or one star ratings
There are a total of 30 pubs, chippies and takeaways in Wigan with either zero or one star food hygiene ratings.
Here is the full list as reported by the food standards agency ...
1. Zero Stars - Holts Arms
Crank Road, Billinge. Pic Google Maps
other
2. Zero Stars - Royal Pizza
Whelley, Wigan. Pic Google Maps
other
3. One Star - Chicago Pizza
Bridge Street, Hindley. Pic Google Maps
other
4. One Star - Tandoori Pot
Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Pic Google Maps
other
View more