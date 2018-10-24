Founder of Meningitis charity writes letter to Harley Edwards and family

The founder of the charity Meningitis Now has written a letter to young Harley Edwards and his family wishing for a full and speedy recovery.



Harley, 4, is currently in an induced coma at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool, after doctors found he was suffering with meningococcal septicaemia: a non-viral form of the condition.

In the letter Steve Dayman writes: 'I was concerned to learn of the recent case of 4-year-old Harley Edwards, of Hindley, who is in an induced coma at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool, suffering from meningococcal septicaemia.

On behalf of Meningitis Now, which represents thousands of families affected by the devastation caused by meningitis and associated diseases, I extend our thoughts and best wishes to Harley and his family and friends at this difficult time and wish him a full and speedy recovery.

We are here to help anyone who has been affected by this recent case or would like to know more about this devastating disease.

As a charity we are fighting back against all forms of meningitis-related disease. Because it can strike quickly and be difficult to detect, we fund pioneering preventative research to wipe out meningitis, as well as provide support and care to those affected.'

Lauren, and Harley’s dad Mark, have been at Harley's bedside ever since they received the terrible news.

They are currently staying at hospital, with accommodation being provided by the Ronald McDonald House.

The family’s local church, St Peter’s, sparked an outpouring of well wishes for the little boy after asking residents to pray for his recovery.

The church wrote: “Lord, we ask for your blessing on little Harley as he fights this dreadful illness. “Be with him in his suffering and discomfort - may he know your presence and your peace.

“Please be with his parents and family as they watch and wait. Give them strength and patience at this anxious time so that they will know that you are with them and that you love them all. Amen.”

For a free symptoms information pack or further information, please call the Freephone Helpline on 0808 80 10 388 (9.00am - 5.00pm Monday to Friday), or visitwww.MeningitisNow.org.