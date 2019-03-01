Haigh Hall food hygiene ratings slump

The under-fire hotel in Haigh Hall is facing further problems after it was given a dismal food hygiene rating by inspectors.

The boutique destination run by Contessa Hotels in the landmark 19th-century building received just a two after its latest review by Wigan Council officers.

The rating is something of a slump from the four recorded at its previous inspection and a blow to the image of the high-end getaway which is charging more than £200 a night for a room and breakfast.

Inspectors were particularly concerned by the cleanliness and condition of the building and facilities, saying improvement is necessary in this area.

This could include having an appropriate layout and satisfactory ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to ensure good food hygiene.

Management of food safety and hygienic food handling at Haigh Hall Hotel was both found to be generally satisfactory.

Mark Tilley, assistant director for regulatory services and infrastructure, said: “Officers visited the restaurant and bars at Haigh Hall on January 17 to carry out a routine food hygiene inspection which was subject to an appeal period before publication.

“A food hygiene rating of two was given which reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection. Environmental Health Officers will be revisiting the premises to monitor improvements.”

Contessa was asked for comment but did not respond.

The poor hygiene score is a further setback for Haigh Hall Hotel just days after it was forced to create permanent pedestrian access around the building.

The firm had blocked off the main asphalt route from the car park and stables area to the hall during events by locking the gates, directing visitors to the panoramic path running along the hillside.

But politicians in the borough’s cabinet sided with protestors that it was unsafe and Contessa has now been instructed to put an access point right next to the gates which are shut during weddings.

Campaigners say they will keep working to get the main route designated as a public right of way and for numerous changes made by Contessa to be reversed or altered.