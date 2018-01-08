Hospice is set to launch new Oak Centre

One of the borough’s leading charities is set to launch a major new service helping Wiganers with incurable illnesses.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH) will reveal its new Oak Centre to the public at a series of open days next week.

The centre at its Hindley headquarters is a complete revamp of the old day hospice service following a large consultation exercise.

The aim of the new service is to enable people with life-limiting conditions to retain as much independence as possible and live a full life.

Potential service users, their families and friends and health professionals are all being invited to three open events to meet the Oak Centre’s team of staff and volunteers.

Questions can be answered, advice will be available on self-referring to the centre and complementary therapists will offer free taster sessions of Reiki, massage and creative events.

Jacqui White, Oak Centre Manager, said: “When someone is diagnosed with a life-limiting illness they may feel afraid or no longer in control of their lives.

At the Oak Centre we want to help people face what the future holds and feel in control of their lives.

“Wellbeing at the Oak Centre is more than about helping people with their medical needs, it is about helping them find skills for better living, adjust to their diagnosis, discover new interests and meet new people.”

Staff including a physiotherapist, occupational therapist, rehabilitation assistants and a creative therapies co-ordinator will work with Oak Centre service users to identify their physical, emotional and social needs and help them tackle the challenges they face.

The open days are from Monday January 15 to Wednesday January 17 from 10am until 3pm. To find out more, ring 01942 525566 or email oakcentre@wlh.org.uk