Hygiene ratings - latest results

Wigan’s food establishments have enjoyed a stand-out couple of months after a bumper crop of hygiene inspections turned up several high marks.



Out of the 127 eateries across the borough visited by health officials between September and October, 64 were awarded the highest possible rating of Five, or "very good."

The Rams Head at Lowton, which got two stars

Venues such as Charlie’s Coffee Factory in Hindley, Taco The Town and Tyldesley’s The Little Chippy were among the 50 per cent of venues of place that achieved the top score.

A fifth of the ratings resulted in the second highest score of Four. Outlets included Fur Clemt Cafe, Chinese takeaway Happy Garden and Spoons Cafe and Deli.

But at the other end of the spectrum, One star ratings were dished out to 12 of the borough’s food locations.

Astley Tandoori, Continental Pizza in Ashton and Tasty Bites in Wigan were among the dozen spots that were deemed to require major improvement.

There were no restaurants or takeaways with a Zero rating for the previous months.

Businesses that serve food are rated on a scale of zero to five on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored, the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

Establishments are also marked on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, layout, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

The latest hygiene ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of November 2017:

FIVE STARS:

A & J’s Ices, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN5

Amanda’s Pantry Limited, 2 Crow Wood Road Lowton Warrington, WA3 2EY

Asda Supercentre, Atherleigh Way Leigh, WN7 5RZ

Bakes by Lex, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, M29

Belong Atherton, 55 Mealhouse Lane Atherton Manchester, M46 0EU

Boots, 82 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0DP

Cart and Horses, 221 Manchester Road Astley Manchester, M29 7SD

Catering Services at Wigan & Leigh College, Parsons Walk Wigan, WN1 1RR

Charlies Coffee Factory, 80 Market Street Hindley Wigan, WN2 3AN

Dolce St Catharine’s C of E Primary School, Scholefield Lane Wigan, WN1 3LP

Enfield Street Chippy, 52 Enfield Street Wigan, WN5 8DY

Fire and Spice Wigan, 282 Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 0AR

First Steps At Cansfield, Old Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9TP

Furnival The Fish Man, Ellesmere Street Leigh, WN7 4LB

Gala Club, Crompton Street Wigan, WN1 1YP

Galloways, 9 Smithy Green Ince Wigan, WN2 2AT

Galloways, 50 Marsh Green Wigan, WN5 0PU

Galloways, Scot Lane Aspull Wigan, WN2 1XW

Gilded Hollins Breakfast Club, St Helens Road Leigh, WN7 3PQ

Greenhalgh’s, 148 Market Street Hindley Wigan, WN2 3AY

Greggs, 67 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0DA

Heath Street Fish and Chips, 56 Heath Street Golborne Warrington, WA3 3DL

Heinz (Staff Canteen), Walthew House Lane Kitt Green Wigan, WN5 0JL

Hollands (A.Holland), Bag Lane Atherton Manchester, M46 0AP

Ince Plaice, 132 Warrington Road Ince Wigan, WN3 4JT

Jay’s Cakes, Garswood Street Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 9AF

K Food & Wines, 153 Ince Green Lane Ince Wigan, WN2 2DA

KFC, 3 Loire Drive Robin Park Wigan, WN5 0UH

Longy’s Sports Nutrition, 36 Hallgate Wigan, WN1 1LR

Marks & Spencer, 11 Standishgate Wigan, WN1 1UF

Martin’s Fish & Chips, 155 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0DF

McDonalds, Morris Street Wigan, WN1 3RB

McDonalds Restaurants Ltd, Worthington Way Wigan, WN3 6XA

Metro Fresh Worsley Mesnes Community Primary, Clifton Street Worsley Mesnes Wigan Wigan, WN3 5HN

MetroFresh St John’s Ce Infants, Kirkhall Lane Leigh Wigan, WN7 1RY

MetroFresh St John’s Primary School, Commonside Road Worsley Manchester, M28 1AE

MetroFresh St Judes Rc Juniors, Worsley Mesnes Drive Wigan, WN3 5AN

MetroFresh Tyldesley Primary School, Ennerdale Road Tyldesley Wigan, M29 7PY

Miad News, 48 Gerard Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9AE

No 1 News and Essentials (within Post Office), 116-118 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0NS

No 6 Creations, 1 Albany Grove Tyldesley Wigan, M29 7NE

Northern Rolls, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN1

Over the Rainbow Day Nursery, 40 Violet Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9EE

Power League Sports Bar, Stadium Way Wigan, WN5 0UN

Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust, Wigan Lane Wigan, WN1 2NN

Signature - Cakes & Confectionery, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN3

St Cuthbert’s Early Years Centre, Thorburn Road Wigan, WN5 9LW

St Johns Mosley Common Nursery & Out of Hours School Club, Commonside Road Worsley, Manchester, M28 1AE

Standish Community Centre, Moody Street Standish Wigan, WN6 0JY

Superwhip, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN5

Sweet Surrender Cakes, 18 Lichfield Grove Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9JE

Taco The Town, New Market Street Wigan, WN1 1PX

Tesco Extra, Derby Street Leigh, WN7 4BA

The Brunch Box, 2 Conway Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 8UQ

The Little Chippy, 172 Elliott Street Tyldesley Manchester, M29 8DS

The Lunch Box Hindley Ltd, 58 Market Street Hindley Wigan, WN2 3AN

The Pound Bakery, 28 Market Place Wigan, WN1 1PJ

The Secret Garden Coffee Lounge, 63a Preston Road Standish Wigan, WN6 0JH

The Squirrel, 146 Manchester Road Ince Wigan, WN2 2EA

Thirsty Horse Mobile Bar, 5 Carlton Close Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9UX

Wicked Pops, 9 Yarn Croft Tyldesley Wigan, M29 7PL

Young Explorers at Marsh Green, Kitt Green Road Wigan, WN5 0EF

Young Persons Centre Westfield Childrens Centre, Montrose Avenue Wigan, WN5 9XN

Zest, East Lancashire Road Tyldesley Manchester, M29 7HX

FOUR STARS

Ashwood Residential Home, 1 Liverpool Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9LH

Bargain Booze, 123-127 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0DF

Breakfast Club Worsley Mesnes Community Primary, Clifton Street Worsley Mesnes Wigan Wigan, WN3 5HN

Buttons & Bows Private Day Nursery, 332 Hamilton Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0BE

Catering Services at Wigan & Leigh College, Walkden Avenue Wigan, WN1 2JH

Costcutter, 408 Manchester Road Astley Tyldesley, M29 7DY

Empire Cinemas Ltd, 4 Anjou Boulevard Newtown Wigan, WN5 0UJ

Footprints Day Nursery, Alderfold Street Atherton Manchester, M46 9DS

Fur Clemt Cafe Stubshaw Cross, Bolton Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 8TU

Gerrards Butchers Limited, 163 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0DF

Happy Garden, Holmes House Avenue Wigan, WN3 6JA

Heron Foods, 735-737 Ormskirk Road Pemberton Wigan, WN5 8AT

I Bake Cakes, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN5

Jan’s Newsagents, 261 Bryn Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 8BU

Kids United c/o Sacred Heart School, Springfield Road Beech Hill Wigan, WN6 7RH

Mellors Catering St Wilfreds Standish CE Infant & Junior School, Rectory Lane Standish Wigan, WN6 0XB

One Stop Convenience Store, 45 Swan Meadow Road Wigan, WN3 5BJ

Punch Bowl Hotel, 165 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0DF

Silver Crown, 18 Pole Street Standish Wigan, WN6 0HP

SM News Trading as Weekender, 119 Chapel Street Leigh, WN7 2AL

Spar, 14 Worsley Mesnes Drive Wigan, WN3 5TE

Spoons Cafe / Deli, 4 Woodhouse Drive Wigan, WN6 7NT

St James Pre School, Tyrer Avenue Worsley Mesnes Wigan, WN3 5XE

St Judes Pre School, Tyrer Avenue Worsley Mesnes Wigan, WN3 5XE

Tesco Family Dining Ltd - (Customer Cafe), Derby Street Leigh, WN7 4BA

The Buttery Sandwich Bar, 16 Union Street Leigh, WN7 1AT

The Talbot, 67-69 Wigan Road Atherton Manchester, M46 0LW

THREE STARS

Ali Baba, 7 Railway Road Leigh, WN7 4AA

Casa Carlos, 98 Standishgate Wigan, WN1 1XA

DW Stadium Concourse Catering, Loire Drive Robin Park Wigan, WN5 0UZ

England & Sons, 810-812 Ormskirk Road Pemberton Wigan, WN5 8AX

Finish Line Fillers, 35 Warrington Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9PJ

Fishers Family Butchers, 247 Chapel Street Leigh, WN7 2AP

Five Star food & Wine, 257 Orrell Road Orrell Wigan, WN5 8NB

Hartleys Wine Bar, 59 Standishgate Wigan, WN1 1UP

Higher Fold Community Centre, Stirling Close Leigh Wigan, WN7 2UB

Jenkinson’s Butchers, 60 High Street Golborne, WA3 3BH

JR Video & Off Licence, 153 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0DF

Junes Farmhouse BBQ, New Market Street Wigan, WN1 1PX

McColls, 117 Car Bank Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0HY

Orange Pizza, 158 Leigh Road Leigh, WN7 1SJ

Rice Bowl, 5 Ormskirk Road Wigan, WN5 0XD

Simply Thai Bar & Thai Restaurant, 26 Mesnes Street Wigan, WN1 1QP

Stadium Chippy, 300a Woodhouse Lane Beech Hill Wigan Wigan, WN6 7NN

The Fold Store, 134 Flapper Fold Lane Atherton Manchester, M46 0HA

Tim’s Pizza, 21 Pole Street Standish Wigan, WN6 0HP

Westheads Confectionary Ltd, Stephens Way Warrington Road Industrial Estate Wigan, WN3 6PE

Wheatsheaf, 287 Miles Lane Shevington Wigan, WN6 9DQ

Wigan St Cuthberts & Norley Hall Sports & Community Club, Montrose Avenue Wigan, WN5 9XL

TWO STARS

Godfather, 2a Lord Street Leigh, WN7 1DP

Rams Head Hotel, 248 Slag Lane Lowton Warrington, WA3 2ED

ONE STAR

Astley Tandoori, 414-416 Manchester Road Astley Tyldesley, M29 7DY

Best Local, 259 Firs Lane Leigh Wigan, WN7 4TJ

Continental Pizza, 280 Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 0AR

Khan Chippy & Takeaway, 2 Worsley Mesnes Drive Wigan, WN3 5TE

Little Jaks Pantry, 148 Elliott Street Tyldesley Wigan, M29 8FJ

Maria Spice, 82 Bryn Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9AU

Premier, 327 Wigan Road Leigh, WN7 5EL

ProCo.NW Ltd, 104 Prescott Street Wigan, WN6 7DD

Red Tomatoes, 368a Manchester Road Leigh, WN7 2ND

Simano Foods, Makerfield Way Ince Wigan, WN2 2PR

Tasty Bites, 6 Royal Arcade Wigan, WN1 1QH

The Golden Dragon, 118 Preston Road Standish Wigan, WN6 0HY