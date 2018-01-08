Hygiene ratings - latest results

Wigan’s food businesses marked a strong end to the year after a bumper crop of hygiene inspections turned up a host of top marks.
Out of the 90 venues visited by health officials between November and December 2017, 50 were award the highest possible rating of Five, or “very good.”
The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.
Establishments are also marked on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, layout, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
The latest hygiene ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of January 2018:
FIVE
Ashfield House Hotel, Ashfield Park Drive, Standish, WN6 0EQ
Aspull Pre-School, Oakfield Crescent Aspull, WN2 1XJ
Balcarres Arms, 1 Copperas Lane, Haigh, WN2 1PA
Cafe Golden Days Garden Centre, 181 Back Lane, Appley Bridge, WN6 8RS
Cassinellis Cafe, 44 Mesnes Street, Wigan, WN1 1QP
Central Day Centre, Sullivan Way Whelley, WN1 3TB
Charnley Arms, Almond Brook Road Standish, WN6 0SS
Co-op, Gathurst Lane Shevington, WN6 8HW
Crooke Hall Inn, 92 Crooke Road Standish Lower Ground, WN6 8LR
Dave’s Off Licence, 91 Tunstall Lane Pemberton, WN5 9HR
Deli-licious, 30 Newton Road Lowton, WA3 1EB
F King (Wigan) Ltd, Princess Street, Wigan, WN3 4HW
Franco’s Restaurant, 5 Rodney Street Wigan, WN1 1DG
Galloways, 1-3 Preston Road Standish, WN6 0HR
Galloways, 447 Gidlow Lane, Wigan, WN6 7PN
Geds Choc Box, 47 Langham Road, Standish, WN6 0TF
Gelato Royale, 51 Wigan Lane Wigan, WN1 2LF
Give Peas a Chance, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN5
Greenhalgh’s, 2d Gathurst Lane Shevington, WN6 8HA
Haighfield Nursing Home, 241 Wigan Road Standish, WN1 2RF
Hillcrest Rest Home, Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8JE
Imperial Court, 241 Church Lane Lowton, WA3 2RZ
Jah-Jireh Nursing Home, Springfield Road, Beech Hill, WN6 7RH
Kays Dairy Ltd, Leopold Street Pemberton, WN5 8DH
Kildare St Early Years And, Kildare Street, Hindley, WN2 3HY
Lidl, 91 Preston Road, Standish, WN6 0JF Little Bird Bakes,
Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WA3
MetroFresh Aspull Church J & I (Ncb), Bolton Road, Aspull, WN2 1QW
MetroFresh Aspull Holy Family Rc J & I, Longfield Street, Aspull, WN2 1EL
MetroFresh Christ Church Pennington Ce J & I, West Bridgewater Street, Leigh, WN7 4HB
MetroFresh Holgate School J & I, Moor Road, Orrell, WN5 8SJ
MetroFresh Holy Family Rc J & I, Kendal Road, Worsley Manchester, M28 1AG
MetroFresh Hope School, Kelvin Grove, Winstanley, WN3 6SP
MetroFresh Lowton St Marys Ce J & I, Newton Road Lowton, WA3 2AW
MetroFresh Lowton West J & I, Slag Lane Lowton, WA3 2ED
MetroFresh Mabs Cross Primary School, Standishgate, Swinley, WN1 1XL
MetroFresh St Bernadette’s Rc J & I, Church Lane Shevington, WN6 8BD
MetroFresh St Wilfrid’s Voluntary Aided Catholic Primary School, Golborne Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 8SJ
MetroFresh Twelve Apostles School, Nel Pan Lane, Leigh, WN7 5JS
Red Lion, 324 Newton Road Lowton Warrington, WA3 1HE
Reflections Wigan CIC, Spring Road, Orrell, WN5 0JH
Safe And Sound, Hardybutts, Scholes, WN1 3RZ
Siam House Thai Takeaway, 65 Church Street, Standish, WN6 0JT
St Cuthbert’s Parish Centre, St Cuthberts Catholic Club Larch Avenue, Newtown, WN5 9QN
St Davids TCC, Haigh & Aspull Primary School, Copperas Lane, Haigh, WN2 1PA
St Lukes Safe and Sound Extra Care Club, Church Lane, Lowton, WA3 2PW
St Marys Community Hall, 77 Newton Road, Lowton, WA3 1EL
Subway, East Lancashire Road, Tyldesley, M28 1BT
Tickles Treats, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN6
Treasure Village, 152 Old Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 9QN
Waterfields, 12-14 Union Street, Leigh, WN7 1AT
Wigan Honey, 43 Chorley Road Standish, WN1 2SS
Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh Health Services, The Avenue, Leigh, WN7 1HS
FOUR
3L Care Atherton, 14 Bee Fold Lane, Atherton, M46 0BL
Britannia Hotel Wigan, Almond Brook Road, Standish, WN6 0SR
Co-op, 235 Church Lane Lowton, WA3 2RZ
Coffee Bar, 118 Bradshawgate, Leigh, WN7 4NP
Cranky’s, 133 Manchester Road, Tyldesley, M29 8DL
Crawshaws, Chaddock Lane, Astley, M29 7JY
Harrow Inn, Edge Green Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 8YE
Hindley All Saints CE Primary School, Chapel Fields Lane, Hindley, WN2 3QS
MetroFresh Marsh Green Primary School, Kitt Green Road, Kitt Green, WN5 0EF
MetroFresh St Stephens Ce J & I School, Manchester Road, Astley, M29 7BT
News on’t Corner, 220c Slag Lane, Lowton, WA3 2EZ
Shevington Community Centre, Highfield Avenue, Shevington, WN6 8HB
Sir Charles Napier, 69 High Street, Golborne, WA3 3AH
Spinning Slots, Spinning Gate, Leigh, WN7 4PG
St Aidan’s Social Centre, Highfield Grange Avenue, Winstanley, WN3 6TB
The Gerrard Arms, 615 Bolton Road, Aspull, WN2 1PZ
The Pantry, 11 Water Street, Atherton, M46 0JU
Wigan Lane Post Office, 96 Wigan Lane, Swinley, WN1 2LF
THREE
Fairfield Private Day Nursery, 72 St Helens Road, Leigh, WN7 4HW
First Steps Private Day Nursery, Kirkham Road, Leigh, WN7 3UQ
Green Cardamom, 4 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 9BJ
Nando’s, Derby Street, Leigh, WN7 4BA
Spar, 5-7 Borsdane Avenue, Hindley, WN2 3QN
Station Cafe, 35 Wallgate, Wigan, WN1 1BE
The Olive Garden, 489 Preston Road, Standish, WN6 0QD
TWO
MetroFresh Shevington Vale J & I, Runshaw Avenue, Appley Bridge, WN6 9JP
Mini Market Uani, 32a Leigh Road Leigh, WN7 1QR
Rainbow Day Nursery Ltd, Bridge Street, Golborne, WA3 3QA
Rema Tandoori, 104 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ
The Courtyard Bistro, 9b Stone Cross Lane North, Lowton, WA3 2SA
ONE
Ace Pizza, 51 Railway Road, Leigh, WN7 4AA
Acorns Care Centre, Parkside, Hindley, WN2 3LJ
Amans, 239 Church Lane, Lowton, WA3 2RZ
Aroma Di Verona, 1 King Street West, Wigan, WN1 1LP
Century City, 110-112 Shuttle Street, Tyldesley, M29 8BS
Imperial Spice, 163 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FL
Kiwis Quality Fresh Produce, 61 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DA
Les & Pols Bread & Cakes (Arthurs Bread & Cakes), Spinning Gate, Leigh, WN7 4PG
Little Acorns Private Day Nursery, 279 Bolton Road, Atherton, M46 9HG
ZERO
Derby Street Chippy, 35 Derby Street, Atherton, M46 0HJ