Hygiene ratings - latest results

Wigan’s eateries have enjoyed a good start to the year after almost two thirds of health inspections turned up the highest marks.
Out of the 61 food establishments inspected in January, 38 were awarded the highest possible rating of five, or “very good” – an impressive 63 per cent.
Places such as Astley and Tyldesley Miners Welfare Society (better known as the Gin Pit Club), Hindley’s La Cava Italian and Einstein’s in King Street were among the top ranks.
On the far end of the scale, Discount Food and Wine in Platt Bridge was the sole venue to receive the lowest possible score of zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
Ashton’s branch of KFC was the recipient of a ‘very good’ rating, in the month prior to the fast-food chain’s nationwide chicken shortage which saw it temporarily close its doors.
Businesses that serve food are rated on a scale of zero to five on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.
Establishments are also marked on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, layout, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of February 2018:
FIVE stars
Abel & Cole St Helens Road Leigh
Apple Dance Centre, 89 Twist Lane Leigh
Astley & Tyldesley Miners Welfare Society, Meanley Road, Tyldesley
Atherton Village Club, 96 Leigh Road, Atherton
Bar Legion, 9 Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan
Buddies, Swan Lane, Hindley
Catering Academy at Atherton Chowbent Primary School, Laburnum Street, Atherton
Deli-icious, 537b Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Edington Arms, 186 Ladies Lane Hindley
Einsteins, 46 King Street, Wigan
Happy Hours Day Nursery, Downall Green Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Hare & Hounds, 31 Ladies Lane, Hindley
Hindley Green Family Church at Bethel Community Centre, Atherton Road, Hindley
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 39-41 Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield
La Cava Italian Restaurant, 174 Wigan Road Hindley
McDonalds Restaurants Ltd, Tyldesley Road, Atherton
MetroFresh Bickershaw Ce J & I, 10 Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw
MetroFresh Castle Hill C Of E School, Hereford Road, Hindley
MetroFresh Ince Ce J & I, Charles Street, Ince
MetroFresh Oakfield High SchoolL (2 premises), Long Lane, Hindley Green
MetroFresh Sacred Heart Rc J & I, 96 Swan Lane, Hindley Green
MetroFresh St Ambrose Barlow Rc J & I, Manchester Road, Astley, Tyldesley
Montrose Hall, Sherwood Crescent, Wigan
Mr English, 286-288 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
My Life, Pepper Lane, Standish
Rani Fine Dining, 39-41 Mealhouse Lane, Atherton
Robinsons Country Leisure, 71 Warrington Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Romix Foods, Bright Street, Leigh
Rosebridge Court Care Home - HC-One, 191 Darby Lane, Hindley
Rowan Tree Primary School, Greenhall Close, Atherton
Sacred Heart Parish Centre, Sacred Heart Parish Club, Swan Lane, Hindley
Spinners Arms, 649 Atherton Road, Hindley Green
Starbrite Nursery Laburnum Rd Day Centre, Laburnum Road, Lowton
Subway, Mealhouse Lane, Atherton
Taylors Bar, 243-245 Wigan Road, Leigh
Tesco, 213 Whelley, Wigan
The Little Chippy, 543 Atherton Road, Hindley Green
Westleigh Lodge Care Home – HC-One, Nel Pan Lane, Leigh
FOUR stars
Mortimers and Jaks, 35-45 King Street, Wigan
Our Lady’s Parish Centre, Downall Green Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Swan Service Station, 621 Atherton Road, Hindley
The Olive Garden, 489 Preston Road, Standish
Wheatsheaf Hotel, 298 Chapel Street, Leigh
White Lion Hotel, 6a Leigh Road, Leigh
THREE stars
Cherry Tree Cafe, 31 Derby Street, Atherton
Cottage Bakery, 733-735 Atherton Road, Hindley
Pepperoni’s, 21 Market Street, Atherton
TWO stars
Babar Elephant, 190 Upholland Road, Billinge
Cheethams Stores 1 Ltd, 30 Logwood Avenue, Wigan
Chunky Chick-Inn, 55 Wigan Lane, Wigan
Golborne Chinese Kitchen, 59-61 High Street, Golborne
Ibiza, 27 King Street, Wigan
Mr Joe’s Pizza, 31 Wallgate, Wigan
Reef Bar and Terrace, 29 King Street, Wigan
ONE star
Darbys Deli Cafe & Catering, 177 Manchester Road, Ince
Lowton Tandoori Takeaway, 257 Newton Road, Lowton
Lunch, 18a High Street, Standish
Mama Mia, 26 King Street, Wigan
Mr Eats, 4 Lord Street, Leigh
Top Wok, 19 Market Street, Leigh
ZERO stars
Discount Food & Wine, 100 Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge