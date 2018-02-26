Hygiene ratings - latest results

Wigan’s eateries have enjoyed a good start to the year after almost two thirds of health inspections turned up the highest marks.



Out of the 61 food establishments inspected in January, 38 were awarded the highest possible rating of five, or “very good” – an impressive 63 per cent.

Places such as Astley and Tyldesley Miners Welfare Society (better known as the Gin Pit Club), Hindley’s La Cava Italian and Einstein’s in King Street were among the top ranks.

On the far end of the scale, Discount Food and Wine in Platt Bridge was the sole venue to receive the lowest possible score of zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

Ashton’s branch of KFC was the recipient of a ‘very good’ rating, in the month prior to the fast-food chain’s nationwide chicken shortage which saw it temporarily close its doors.

Businesses that serve food are rated on a scale of zero to five on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of February 2018:

FIVE stars

Abel & Cole St Helens Road Leigh

Apple Dance Centre, 89 Twist Lane Leigh

Astley & Tyldesley Miners Welfare Society, Meanley Road, Tyldesley

Atherton Village Club, 96 Leigh Road, Atherton

Bar Legion, 9 Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

Buddies, Swan Lane, Hindley

Catering Academy at Atherton Chowbent Primary School, Laburnum Street, Atherton

Deli-icious, 537b Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Edington Arms, 186 Ladies Lane Hindley

Einsteins, 46 King Street, Wigan

Happy Hours Day Nursery, Downall Green Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Hare & Hounds, 31 Ladies Lane, Hindley

Hindley Green Family Church at Bethel Community Centre, Atherton Road, Hindley

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 39-41 Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield

La Cava Italian Restaurant, 174 Wigan Road Hindley

McDonalds Restaurants Ltd, Tyldesley Road, Atherton

MetroFresh Bickershaw Ce J & I, 10 Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw

MetroFresh Castle Hill C Of E School, Hereford Road, Hindley

MetroFresh Ince Ce J & I, Charles Street, Ince

MetroFresh Oakfield High SchoolL (2 premises), Long Lane, Hindley Green

MetroFresh Sacred Heart Rc J & I, 96 Swan Lane, Hindley Green

MetroFresh St Ambrose Barlow Rc J & I, Manchester Road, Astley, Tyldesley

Montrose Hall, Sherwood Crescent, Wigan

Mr English, 286-288 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

My Life, Pepper Lane, Standish

Rani Fine Dining, 39-41 Mealhouse Lane, Atherton

Robinsons Country Leisure, 71 Warrington Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Romix Foods, Bright Street, Leigh

Rosebridge Court Care Home - HC-One, 191 Darby Lane, Hindley

Rowan Tree Primary School, Greenhall Close, Atherton

Sacred Heart Parish Centre, Sacred Heart Parish Club, Swan Lane, Hindley

Spinners Arms, 649 Atherton Road, Hindley Green

Starbrite Nursery Laburnum Rd Day Centre, Laburnum Road, Lowton

Subway, Mealhouse Lane, Atherton

Taylors Bar, 243-245 Wigan Road, Leigh

Tesco, 213 Whelley, Wigan

The Little Chippy, 543 Atherton Road, Hindley Green

Westleigh Lodge Care Home – HC-One, Nel Pan Lane, Leigh

FOUR stars

Mortimers and Jaks, 35-45 King Street, Wigan

Our Lady’s Parish Centre, Downall Green Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Swan Service Station, 621 Atherton Road, Hindley

The Olive Garden, 489 Preston Road, Standish

Wheatsheaf Hotel, 298 Chapel Street, Leigh

White Lion Hotel, 6a Leigh Road, Leigh

THREE stars

Cherry Tree Cafe, 31 Derby Street, Atherton

Cottage Bakery, 733-735 Atherton Road, Hindley

Pepperoni’s, 21 Market Street, Atherton

TWO stars

Babar Elephant, 190 Upholland Road, Billinge

Cheethams Stores 1 Ltd, 30 Logwood Avenue, Wigan

Chunky Chick-Inn, 55 Wigan Lane, Wigan

Golborne Chinese Kitchen, 59-61 High Street, Golborne

Ibiza, 27 King Street, Wigan

Mr Joe’s Pizza, 31 Wallgate, Wigan

Reef Bar and Terrace, 29 King Street, Wigan



ONE star

Darbys Deli Cafe & Catering, 177 Manchester Road, Ince

Lowton Tandoori Takeaway, 257 Newton Road, Lowton

Lunch, 18a High Street, Standish

Mama Mia, 26 King Street, Wigan

Mr Eats, 4 Lord Street, Leigh

Top Wok, 19 Market Street, Leigh

ZERO stars

Discount Food & Wine, 100 Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge