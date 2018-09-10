Hygiene ratings - latest results

The latest round of food hygiene inspections has taken place across the borough, and the results are in.



Experts from the Food Standards Agency visited 33 food-serving premises in July, with just under half scoring the highest possible rating of Five - a rate of 48 per cent.

Venues scoring Five included the Park Hotel in Ashton, Swinley outlet Black Spotted Pig, and Standish-based Silver Crown.

Marty’s Kitchen and Bar, in Wallgate, was one of the eateries to score just a One in February this year but, after making improvements, has now been handed a much-improved rating of Four after a follow-up visit by inspectors this summer.

Marty’s ranked alongside venues such as the DW Stadium and Wigan Lane’s Peking House.

Only seven locations - just over a fifth - were deemed worthy of the second highest rating Four, closely followed by six places rated at Three.

Town centre Tex-Mex restaurant La Sentidos Loca was one of three eateries with the second lowest score of One, alongside Lisa’s Butty Box and The Sandwich Bar.

There were no venues to score a Zero.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

A four rating means standards are “good,” three indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.

Anywhere with a rating of one requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.

Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

FIVE STARS

Bellwood Catering & Event, Three Sisters Race Circuit Cafe, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Black Spotted Pig Ltd, 43 Wrightington Street, Swinley

Langtree Old Hall Farm - Huytons, Preston Road, Standish

Leafy Creams, 271 Bolton Road, Atherton

MetroFresh Parklee J & I, Wardour Street, Atherton

MetroFresh Westfield Community School, Montrose Avenue, Pemberton

Newtown & Central Conservative Club Ltd, 359 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Norley Hall Care Home, Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan

Park Hotel, 625 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Silver Crown, 18 Pole Street, Standish

St Marie’s Pre-School Group, Avondale Street, Standish

Tesco Family Dining Ltd, Central Park Way, Wigan

The Bar Co, Worthington Way, Wigan

Urban Tarka, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority

Wing Fung, 72 Twist Lane, Leigh

YMCA (Ashton, Wigan & District), Hilton Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield

FOUR STARS

Costa Coffee, Parsonage Way, Leigh

DW Stadium Catering, Loire Drive, Robin Park

Georgia Brown’s, 79-81 Market Street, Hindley

Henrietta Street Chippy, 39 Henrietta Street, Leigh

Marty’s Kitchen & Bar, 54-56 Wallgate, Wigan

Norley Hall Cricket Club, City Road, Wigan

Peking House, 65 Wigan Lane, Wigan

THREE STARS

Atherton & Tyldesley Botanical Gardens, Tyldesley Road, Atherton

Cardamom Hills, 48-49 Scot Lane, Aspull

Langtree Hall Children’s Nursery, Langtree Lane, Standish

Market Street Fish & Chips, 76 Market Street, Wigan

Percivals Cafe, 36 Mesnes Street, Wigan

The Raj, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan

TWO STARS

The Banner, Banner Street, Hindley

ONE STAR

La Sentidos Loca, 14 Market Street, Wigan

Lisa’s Butty Box, 47 Scot Lane, Aspull

The Sandwich Bar, Wigan Lane, Wigan