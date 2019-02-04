Hygiene ratings - Latest results for Wigan and Leigh

The borough’s takeaways, restaurants and pubs enjoyed a strong end to 2018 with more than half of those visited scoring top marks when hygiene watchdogs came calling.

Health inspectors scrutinised 83 food-serving establishments during December 2018, and awarded 50 of them with the highest possible score of Five - a total of 60 per cent of the overall tally.

Just over a fifth of venues (18) yielded a score of Four, while 12 of them scored a Three.

Just one venue scored Two, with a pair of venues scoring One.

For the second month running, no eatery was rated Zero.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England,

Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two. Anywhere with a rating of one requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.

Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of February 2019:

FIVE STAR

Adactus Housing Association, Eliot Drive, Worsley Mesnes, WN3 5TW

Aldi, School Lane, Standish, WN6 0TG

Ashton Masonic Properties Ltd, 6 Bryn Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 0AA

Baraq Indian Restaurant, 268 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 0AR

Bedford Nursing Home, Battersby Street, Leigh, WN7 2AH

Blundell’s Cafe Bar, 90 Wigan Lane, Wigan, WN1 2LF

Butterflies Christ Church Before and After School Club, West Bridgewater Street, Leigh, WN7 4HB

Carrington Court Care Home - HC-One, 190 Darby Lane, Hindley, WN2 3DU

Chapter One Cafe, First Avenue, Hindley, WN2 3EB

Cineworld Cinema, Derby Street, Leigh, WN7 4BA

Crawshaws, 92 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 9EB - NOW MEATMART

Crown Barbeque, 85 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DA

DJH Confectionery, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority

Eshan Bargains Limited, 11-15 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DW

First Steps Private Day Nursery, Robson Way, Lowton, WA3 2RD

Green Lane Chippy, 507-509 Holden Road, Leigh, WN7 2JJ

Greengate Academy Trust, Moor Road, Orrell, WN5 8SJ

Greggs (Warrington Road Service Station) 240 Warrington Road, Wigan, WN3 6PF

Headstart (Nursery), Runshaw Avenue, Appley Bridge, WN6 9JP

Holiday Inn Express, Martland Mill Lane, Wigan, WN5 0LX

Hong Kong Kitchen, 192 Bolton Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 8RP

Kidz Kingdom, 387 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 0AR

Leigh Road Convenience Store, 14 Leigh Road, Leigh, WN7 1RX

Little Jigsaw’s Children’s Day Nursery, 736 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 8BB

MetroFresh St George’s Central CofE Primary, Darlington Street, Tyldesley, M29 8DH

MetroFresh St James’ Rc J & I, St James Road, Orrell, WN5 7AA

MetroFresh St Josephs R.C., Mather Lane, Leigh, WN7 2PW

MetroFresh St Thomas`s Ce J&I School, Church Street, Golborne, WA3 3TH

MetroFresh Willow Grove Primary School, Willow Grove, Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 8XF

Mighty Oaks Before & After School, Breaston Avenue, Leigh, WN7 3DJ

Orian Solutions Leigh CE Primary School, Henrietta Street, Leigh, WN7 1LP

Orian Solutions Ltd at Bedford Hall Methodist Primary School, Breaston Avenue, Leigh, WN7 3DJ

Orian Solutions St Peters CE School, Leigh Street, Leigh, WN7 4TP

Orion Solutions at St Marks CE Primary School, Alexandra Street, Wigan, WN5 9DS

Pennington Plaice, 120 Leigh Road, Leigh, WN7 1SJ

Play Pals Nursery HG, 675 Atherton Road, Hindley Green, WN2 4SD

Priyanthis Private address: registered with Wigan local authority

Sweet Little Things, 127 Bradshawgate, Leigh, WN7 4ND

Tamar Stores, 306 Nel Pan Lane, Leigh, WN7 5LJ

Tasty Treats by Dawn, 30 Cambridge Road, Orrell, WN5 8PL

The Brick Project, 10 Arcade Street, Wigan, WN1 1LU

The Sandwich Bar, 140 Leigh Road, Leigh, WN7 1SJ

The Sin Bin, 122 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DX

The Snug Coffee House, 67a Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DA

The Stonecross Table Table, Yew Tree Way, Golborne, WA3 3JD

Tree Top Play & Party Cafe, Kirkstead Way, Golborne, WA3 3PY

Whitley Pre-School Playgroup Ltd, 93 Spencer Road, Wigan, WN1 2QR

Whittakers, 27-31 Castle Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FP

Wigan & Leigh Hospice, Kildare Street, Hindley, WN2 3HZ

Wigan Road Chippy, 325 Wigan Road, Leigh, WN7 5EL

FOUR STAR

Atherton Community School, Hamilton Street, Atherton, M46 0AY

Cross Keys Chippy, 5 Chapel Green Road, Hindley, WN2 3LL

Fur Clemt, Poplar Street, Tyldesley, M29 8AX

Green’s Sandwich Bar, 691 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 8AQ

H Pimblett, 28 Heath Street, Golborne, WA3 3AD

Levar Convenience Store, 97-99 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DA

Number 15, 739 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 8AT

One Stop, 155-157 Chestnut Drive South, Leigh, WN7 3JY

Shalimar, 7 Orrell Road, Orrell, WN5 8EY

Subway (Warrington Road Service Station), 240 Warrington Road, Wigan, WN3 6PF

Tandoori Pot, 5 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 9AR

The Jolly Nailor (Atherton) Ltd, 20-22 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DN

The Maine Off Licence, 173 Chapel Street, Leigh, WN7 2AN

Three Towers Academy, 28 Hieland Road, Wigan, WN1 3UR

Triangle Snooker Club, 379-381 Bolton Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 8TH

Wigan & Leigh College Catering, Sale Way, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, WN7 4JY

Wigan Lane Mini Market, 96 Wigan Lane, Wigan, WN1 2L,

X-tra Local Convenience Store, 198 Lily Lane, Platt Bridge, WN2 5LJ

THREE STAR

Applewood Farm Pub Restaurant, Astley Park Way, Worsley, M28 1FJ

Bar Be Chic, 108a Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DP

Belong Atherton, 55 Mealhouse Lane, Atherton, M46 0EU

Cafe Dolce, Spinning Gate, Leigh, WN7 4PG

Church Street Chippy, 50 Church Street, Golborne, WA3 3TJ

Deb’s Fish & Chips, 138 Gidlow Lane, Wigan, WN6 7EA

La Mama Bar & Restaurant, 19-21 High Street, Standish, WN6 0HA

Leigh African & Caribbean Food Store, 52a Leigh Road, Leigh, WN7 1QR

Lucky Star, 19 Whitledge Green, Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 9XH

Pizzaria Ravello, 260 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 0AR

Rani Fine Dining, 39-41 Mealhouse Lane, Atherton, M46 0DT

Topp Nosh, 51 Scholefield Lane, Wigan, WN1 3LR

TWO STAR

Betts Corner, New Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1PX

ONE STAR

Turkish Pizza & Grill, 38 Garswood Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 9AF

West’s Off Licence, 157 Atherton Road, Hindley, WN2 3EE