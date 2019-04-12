Improving waiting times for Wigan A&E care

Wigan’s hospitals saw more A&E patients within four hours last month, new figures reveal.

Data from NHS England shows Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust saw 78.5 per cent of people within the target time.

That was a rise from 68.6 per cent in February.

In Wigan Infirmary’s A&E unit alone, 76.2 per cent of people were seen in four hours in March, rising from 65.2 per cent the month before.

Leigh walk-in centre saw 99.6 per cent of patients in time.

Across England, 86.6 per cent of A&E patients were admitted, transferred or discharged in four hours, rising from 84.2 per cent in February.

The Government target is for 95 per cent of A&E patients to be seen in four hours, but there has been speculation this will be scrapped and a series of pilots across England are testing new waiting times targets, including for A&E, mental health and cancer.