Infirmary staff in Wigan complete ‘teen zone’ walk challenge

Hospital staff are on their way to providing new facilities for their young patients after completing a gruelling nine-hour walk.

Members of the Rainbow children’s ward at Wigan Infirmary are fund-raising to create a ‘teen zone’ for adolescent patients staying in hospital.

They need £25,000 in total to transform a room on the ward and fill it with attractions for their young charges.

The team has moved closer to their target after tackling a tough sponsored walk from Wigan Pier to Southport Pier.

Ward staff, friends and relatives set off at 8.30am on Saturday to cover 20 miles on the walk, which also celebrated the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

Their efforts led to them raising more than £2,300 towards the appeal.