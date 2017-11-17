Inspectors to investigate takeaway sauce 'mould'

A takeaway faces scrutiny from Wigan Council hygiene watchdogs after a customer complained about being served mould-topped curry sauce.

Tom Abraham-Roth said he was given the pot with a disgusting, furry white growth floating on the food when he went to Chinese eatery Ruby’s House on Gidlow Lane.

Unhappy customer Tom Abraham-Roth

The business has since said it was impossible for there to have been mould on the sauce because it was freshly-made.

The 29-year-old was getting something to eat for his sister and himself on Saturday November 11 but was revolted by what was inside when he removed the lid.

He immediately took pictures of the grim discovery.

He was then left furious after a phone call to the eatery did not produce an offer of a refund, while app Just Eat, on which he had found the takeaway, told him he had to address a complaint to the local authority.

Wigan Council has now said it is trying to find out what happened but Mr Abraham-Roth says he wants to warn other residents about his experience in the mean time.

The customer, who lives in Newton-le-Willows and whose family live in Swinley, was particularly shocked as plenty of people had written online how much they had enjoyed their meals at Ruby’s House and given positive feedback.

The takeaway, meanwhile, has vigorously denied any wrongdoing and says it conforms with all hygiene and food standards rules.

Mr Abraham-Roth said: “It was a bit gross.

“We were starving so we ordered from somewhere else and I thought I would deal with it later.

“After we had eaten, I rang and spoke to the takeaway and asked for a refund as I had been served mouldy food.

“They said they couldn’t help. I couldn’t believe it.

“I just want to make people aware of this because it’s just not safe.

“I put it on Facebook and it has had 400 shares.

“I ordered from Ruby’s House because it had some of the top reviews in the area on Just Eat.

“People had given it loads of stars so I thought it must be good.”

The takeaway’s owner Ruby Lin said she was totally baffled by the allegation.

She said: “He told me his curry sauce was mouldy but it is impossible. All the food here is cooked fresh and everything is well done.

“I can’t believe it. We have passed all the food standards guidelines and passed the council’s own hygiene standards. We have done all that.”