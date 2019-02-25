Jobs created by new Wigan care home

A new care home dedicated to the looking-after of people living with dementia will open in Wigan, bringing more jobs with it.

The premises, named Worthington Lake Care Home due to its position overlooking the Wigan reservoir, will employ around 50 members of staff at its base on Chorley Road.

A grand opening takes place on Saturday March 9 and will be attended by human resources expert Emily Fitzsimmons, who will provide would-be carers with an insight into the home’s ethos and provide a tour of the facility.

Architects have designed the building to have a lack of restricted areas, with a focus on sensory spaces and easily identifiable internal areas to help residents with dementia.

Clare Croston, marketing executive for Millennium Care UK said: “Future staff will be involved in providing a ‘home from home’ experience for the residents, to include active involvement in a daily routine – whether that’s preparing food in supervised kitchen facilities, visiting the in-house hair salon, managing ones own laundry, or caring for a specific patch of the garden.

“Worthington Lake Care Home is designed for people to flourish.”