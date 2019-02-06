New nursing associates now in post at Wigan's hospitals

The nursing workforce at Wigan’s hospitals has been boosted by the first cohort of nursing associates.

A new role was created to bridge the care gap between registered nurses and healthcare assistants.

Seventeen people have now taken up posts with Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust, after a two-year programme to gain a nursing associate foundation degree.

They have completed all the requirements of the Nursing and Midwifery Council, with regards to clinical hours worked and skills competency.

Trust assistant nursing director Amanda Cheesman said: “We wish them much luck as they embark on the next chapter in their careers here at WWL.”