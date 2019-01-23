New policy helps identify advanced medical staff

Advanced medical staff will now be more easily identifiable as North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) introduces red epaulettes for senior clinicians.

The change replaces the former green epaulettes to distinguish roles with the aim to make it easier for crews to identify a person with more senior clinical skills in the event of a major incident.

This comes after an internal evaluation of the ambulance response to the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017 where staff noted it would be helpful for advanced paramedics, consultant paramedics and doctors to be more easily seen at a glance.

NWAS boss, Peter Mulcahy, said: “We have listened to the ideas of staff to implement this change across NWAS making it easier for lead clinicians to be identified. In a time-critical situation with a large ambulance response, this will allow staff to quickly locate someone who will be able to offer advanced medical skills to benefit patients with more complex needs.”