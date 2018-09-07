NHS chief executive’s rap

One of the borough’s health chiefs has been reprimanded by his NHS trust for “unacceptable behaviour”.

Simon Barber, the £200,000-a-year chief executive at North West Boroughs NHS Foundation Trust, has been suspended after a staff member made an undisclosed complaint about his conduct.

Trust bosses have refused to comment on the nature of the allegations concerning Mr Barber, who has been at the helm of Wigan’s mental health services provider for more than a decade.

And it remains unclear how long the chief executive has been stood down for - though he has given apologies for his non-attendance at the trust’s last two board meetings.

Mental health services in Wigan have faced a number of challenges recently, with an ongoing review examining why patient numbers for the borough outstrip those of neighbouring Warrington, St Helens and Halton.

Further headaches have emerged with the transfer of brain-injury patients from the Taylor Unit at Leigh Infirmary to Trafford, and eating disorder services failing to meet targets earlier this year.

Helen Bellairs, the trust’s chairman, said in a statement: ““An allegation has been made by a member of staff against our chief executive, Simon Barber, relating to unacceptable behaviour.

“An independent investigation has been carried out, and has now concluded.

“In line with our trust policies for all staff, appropriate sanctions have been applied.

“Simon will be returning to work on Monday.”

Mr Barber, a former chairman of the North West Mental Health Chief Executives’ Group and patron of several mental health charities, has apologised for his actions.

The father-of-two said: “I have made a mistake and in doing so I have let myself and the trust down.

“I have apologised and I am determined that this unacceptable behaviour will not happen again.”

The trust provides a number of mental health and learning disability services for the borough and is responsible for running the new Atherleigh Park Hospital in Leigh.

And the salary for its chief executive has risen from the £180,000 to £185,000 bracket in 2016-17 to £200,000 to £205,000 for the latest available period, before pension and performance-related pay are taken into account.

Before his North West Boroughs tenure Mr Barber, a qualified chartered accountant, was employed by The Christie, in Manchester, Salford Primary Care Trust and he was the turnaround director for Cheshire West Primary Care Trust.