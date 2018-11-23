Out-of-hours appointments are available to all Wigan patients

All patients in Wigan had some access to out-of-hours appointments with a doctor at the end of September, according to NHS figures.

Data gathered from 60 practices in the NHS Wigan Borough CCG during the month showed that 95 per cent of patients, that’s 305,280 people, could book an appointment on Saturday, Sunday or out of hours on a weekday. A further five per cent or 15,528 people had access at some of those times.

The national figures for September showed that 94 per cent of patients in England had access to appointments during some extended hours, and 55% of patients had full access.

Only five clinical commissioning group areas in England recorded seven-day access for all patients at the end of September.

The poorest record was in NHS Liverpool CCG where 59 per cent of patients had no access to extended appointment hours.

Across the country the position has improved since the data was collected, according to NHS England.

A spokesman said: “This programme has gathered momentum since September with evening and weekend appointments now available to more than 98% of patients.

“We are well on track to hit the 100 per cent target, originally set for March 2019 but brought forward so more appointments are available this winter.”

But doctors’ leaders have cautioned that the push for extended hours may damage the ‘core service’ they offer in regular hours on weekdays.

“The Government says that everyone should have “more convenient access to GP services, including appointments at evening and weekends.”

NHS England says that the additional capacity will help to ease pressure on doctors and A&E. Under extended hours, doctors offer appointments on Saturday, Sunday and on weekdays in the early morning and after 6.30pm.

“In most instances, practices get together to form hubs or federations that provide the service, so patients may not see their usual doctor.

Dr Richard Vautrey, BMA GP committee chair, said that GPs want to give patients more access to appointments but underfunding and staff shortages made it difficult.

He said: ““We know that patients are frustrated with being unable to get timely appointments during regular working hours, owing to increased demand and unmanageable GP workloads, and therefore it is these services that should be priority for proper funding.”