Outstanding diabetes care among country's best

Diabetes care in Wigan has been rated “outstanding”, making it one of the best areas in the country.

The glowing endorsement was given to NHS Wigan Borough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) in an independent review carried out on behalf of NHS England.

It looked at how CCGs around the country performed against two indicators: the percentage of diabetic patients treated in line with national recommendations, and the percentage who completed a structured education programme to help them manage their condition.

And there were four ratings available: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Wigan Borough CCG was found to perform better than the national average for both of the indicators, meaning it was given the top mark of outstanding.

It was one of the top performing CCGs in the country for diabetes care and the best performing in Greater Manchester.

Dr Tim Dalton, a GP and chairman of NHS Wigan Borough CCG, said: “I am delighted that we have been recognised as one of the best performing CCGs nationally and in Greater Manchester.

“Diabetes is unfortunately a common condition in Wigan borough. It is reassuring to have it confirmed nationally that our diabetes patients get access to high quality services and are supported to live well.

“As a doctor, I would like to take this opportunity to encourage people who have the symptoms of diabetes to visit their GP, get checked and, where diabetes is diagnosed, learn to manage your diabetes with the support of our local services.

“Symptoms include urinating more than often, particularly at night, feeling very tired, feeling very thirsty and unexplained weight loss, amongst others.”