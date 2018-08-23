Paramedics strike action put on hold for one week

Planned strike action this coming weekend by paramedics has been suspended to allow talks between GMB and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) to continue.

Two meetings have taken place in the last few days, with the involvement of ACAS, to try and address the long running dispute over job evaluation.

GMB Paramedics have been on strike over the past 7 weeks and are due to continue to strike each weekend for 26 hours starting at 6.00 am each Saturday until the end of October.

Mike Buoey, GMB Organiser, said: “After consulting our members at a branch meeting, we have agreed to postpone this weekend’s strike action and will be having further meetings with the employer and ACAS next week.

“Whilst it is early days we are hopeful these exploratory talks may prove fruitful and help us address the concerns of our members.

“We will be having a further branch meeting to consider the next steps”.