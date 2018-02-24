Pledge to improve Wigan hospital discharges

Hospital staff have taken a 10-point pledge to ensure a patient’s departure is as comfortable and efficient as possible.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust launched its Always Events initiative four years ago to focus workforce commitment to improving patient and family-centred care delivery.

They identify 10 fundamentals to improving patient experience, a particularly successful one of which was the Good Night Always Events to cut unnecessary night noise and so aid patient sleep.

And now there are 10 new Discharge Always Events in which staff will always:

Give you your expected date of discharge;

Confirm the discharge date;

Inform you, your relative or carer of any changes to your discharge date;

Discharge you with the medication you require;

Discuss and explain your medication with you;

Discuss with you your discharge travel arrangements and ensure you have appropriate clothing;

Discharge you before 8pm unless otherwise agreed;

Confirm with you your GP details prior to discharge;

Notify you of any follow-up appointments and ensure you have contact details in case you have concerns; and

You will always be provided with a discharge wallet.

Nursing director Pauline Law said: “Our staff and patients really like the Always Events as they are easy to understand and measure and our trust has found them to be a great way of improving patient care and experience.”