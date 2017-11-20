Standards are high at many of our food establishments

Wigan’s food establishments have enjoyed a stand-out couple of months after a bumper crop of hygiene inspections turned up several high marks.
Out of the 127 eateries across the borough visited by health officials between September and October, 64 were awarded the highest possible rating of Five, or "very good."
Venues such as Charlie’s Coffee Factory in Hindley, Taco The Town and Tyldesley’s The Little Chippy were among the 50 per cent of venues of place that achieved the top score.
A fifth of the ratings resulted in the second highest score of Four. Outlets included Fur Clemt Cafe, Chinese takeaway Happy Garden and Spoons Cafe and Deli.
But at the other end of the spectrum, One star ratings were dished out to 12 of the borough’s food locations.
Astley Tandoori, Continental Pizza in Ashton and Tasty Bites in Wigan were among the dozen spots that were deemed to require major improvement.
There were no restaurants or takeaways with a Zero rating for the previous months.
Businesses that serve food are rated on a scale of zero to five on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored, the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.
Establishments are also marked on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, layout, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
The latest hygiene ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of November 2017:
FIVE STARS:
A & J’s Ices, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN5
Amanda’s Pantry Limited, 2 Crow Wood Road Lowton Warrington, WA3 2EY
Asda Supercentre, Atherleigh Way Leigh, WN7 5RZ
Bakes by Lex, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, M29
Belong Atherton, 55 Mealhouse Lane Atherton Manchester, M46 0EU
Boots, 82 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0DP
Cart and Horses, 221 Manchester Road Astley Manchester, M29 7SD
Catering Services at Wigan & Leigh College, Parsons Walk Wigan, WN1 1RR
Charlies Coffee Factory, 80 Market Street Hindley Wigan, WN2 3AN
Dolce St Catharine’s C of E Primary School, Scholefield Lane Wigan, WN1 3LP
Enfield Street Chippy, 52 Enfield Street Wigan, WN5 8DY
Fire and Spice Wigan, 282 Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 0AR
First Steps At Cansfield, Old Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9TP
Furnival The Fish Man, Ellesmere Street Leigh, WN7 4LB
Gala Club, Crompton Street Wigan, WN1 1YP
Galloways, 9 Smithy Green Ince Wigan, WN2 2AT
Galloways, 50 Marsh Green Wigan, WN5 0PU
Galloways, Scot Lane Aspull Wigan, WN2 1XW
Gilded Hollins Breakfast Club, St Helens Road Leigh, WN7 3PQ
Greenhalgh’s, 148 Market Street Hindley Wigan, WN2 3AY
Greggs, 67 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0DA
Heath Street Fish and Chips, 56 Heath Street Golborne Warrington, WA3 3DL
Heinz (Staff Canteen), Walthew House Lane Kitt Green Wigan, WN5 0JL
Hollands (A.Holland), Bag Lane Atherton Manchester, M46 0AP
Ince Plaice, 132 Warrington Road Ince Wigan, WN3 4JT
Jay’s Cakes, Garswood Street Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 9AF
K Food & Wines, 153 Ince Green Lane Ince Wigan, WN2 2DA
KFC, 3 Loire Drive Robin Park Wigan, WN5 0UH
Longy’s Sports Nutrition, 36 Hallgate Wigan, WN1 1LR
Marks & Spencer, 11 Standishgate Wigan, WN1 1UF
Martin’s Fish & Chips, 155 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0DF
McDonalds, Morris Street Wigan, WN1 3RB
McDonalds Restaurants Ltd, Worthington Way Wigan, WN3 6XA
Metro Fresh Worsley Mesnes Community Primary, Clifton Street Worsley Mesnes Wigan Wigan, WN3 5HN
MetroFresh St John’s Ce Infants, Kirkhall Lane Leigh Wigan, WN7 1RY
MetroFresh St John’s Primary School, Commonside Road Worsley Manchester, M28 1AE
MetroFresh St Judes Rc Juniors, Worsley Mesnes Drive Wigan, WN3 5AN
MetroFresh Tyldesley Primary School, Ennerdale Road Tyldesley Wigan, M29 7PY
Miad News, 48 Gerard Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9AE
No 1 News and Essentials (within Post Office), 116-118 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0NS
No 6 Creations, 1 Albany Grove Tyldesley Wigan, M29 7NE
Northern Rolls, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN1
Over the Rainbow Day Nursery, 40 Violet Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9EE
Power League Sports Bar, Stadium Way Wigan, WN5 0UN
Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust, Wigan Lane Wigan, WN1 2NN
Signature - Cakes & Confectionery, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN3
St Cuthbert’s Early Years Centre, Thorburn Road Wigan, WN5 9LW
St Johns Mosley Common Nursery & Out of Hours School Club, Commonside Road Worsley, Manchester, M28 1AE
Standish Community Centre, Moody Street Standish Wigan, WN6 0JY
Superwhip, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN5
Sweet Surrender Cakes, 18 Lichfield Grove Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9JE
Taco The Town, New Market Street Wigan, WN1 1PX
Tesco Extra, Derby Street Leigh, WN7 4BA
The Brunch Box, 2 Conway Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 8UQ
The Little Chippy, 172 Elliott Street Tyldesley Manchester, M29 8DS
The Lunch Box Hindley Ltd, 58 Market Street Hindley Wigan, WN2 3AN
The Pound Bakery, 28 Market Place Wigan, WN1 1PJ
The Secret Garden Coffee Lounge, 63a Preston Road Standish Wigan, WN6 0JH
The Squirrel, 146 Manchester Road Ince Wigan, WN2 2EA
Thirsty Horse Mobile Bar, 5 Carlton Close Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9UX
Wicked Pops, 9 Yarn Croft Tyldesley Wigan, M29 7PL
Young Explorers at Marsh Green, Kitt Green Road Wigan, WN5 0EF
Young Persons Centre Westfield Childrens Centre, Montrose Avenue Wigan, WN5 9XN
Zest, East Lancashire Road Tyldesley Manchester, M29 7HX
FOUR STARS
Ashwood Residential Home, 1 Liverpool Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9LH
Bargain Booze, 123-127 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0DF
Breakfast Club Worsley Mesnes Community Primary, Clifton Street Worsley Mesnes Wigan Wigan, WN3 5HN
Buttons & Bows Private Day Nursery, 332 Hamilton Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0BE
Catering Services at Wigan & Leigh College, Walkden Avenue Wigan, WN1 2JH
Costcutter, 408 Manchester Road Astley Tyldesley, M29 7DY
Empire Cinemas Ltd, 4 Anjou Boulevard Newtown Wigan, WN5 0UJ
Footprints Day Nursery, Alderfold Street Atherton Manchester, M46 9DS
Fur Clemt Cafe Stubshaw Cross, Bolton Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 8TU
Gerrards Butchers Limited, 163 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0DF
Happy Garden, Holmes House Avenue Wigan, WN3 6JA
Heron Foods, 735-737 Ormskirk Road Pemberton Wigan, WN5 8AT
I Bake Cakes, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN5
Jan’s Newsagents, 261 Bryn Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 8BU
Kids United c/o Sacred Heart School, Springfield Road Beech Hill Wigan, WN6 7RH
Mellors Catering St Wilfreds Standish CE Infant & Junior School, Rectory Lane Standish Wigan, WN6 0XB
One Stop Convenience Store, 45 Swan Meadow Road Wigan, WN3 5BJ
Punch Bowl Hotel, 165 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0DF
Silver Crown, 18 Pole Street Standish Wigan, WN6 0HP
SM News Trading as Weekender, 119 Chapel Street Leigh, WN7 2AL
Spar, 14 Worsley Mesnes Drive Wigan, WN3 5TE
Spoons Cafe / Deli, 4 Woodhouse Drive Wigan, WN6 7NT
St James Pre School, Tyrer Avenue Worsley Mesnes Wigan, WN3 5XE
St Judes Pre School, Tyrer Avenue Worsley Mesnes Wigan, WN3 5XE
Tesco Family Dining Ltd - (Customer Cafe), Derby Street Leigh, WN7 4BA
The Buttery Sandwich Bar, 16 Union Street Leigh, WN7 1AT
The Talbot, 67-69 Wigan Road Atherton Manchester, M46 0LW
THREE STARS
Ali Baba, 7 Railway Road Leigh, WN7 4AA
Casa Carlos, 98 Standishgate Wigan, WN1 1XA
DW Stadium Concourse Catering, Loire Drive Robin Park Wigan, WN5 0UZ
England & Sons, 810-812 Ormskirk Road Pemberton Wigan, WN5 8AX
Finish Line Fillers, 35 Warrington Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9PJ
Fishers Family Butchers, 247 Chapel Street Leigh, WN7 2AP
Five Star food & Wine, 257 Orrell Road Orrell Wigan, WN5 8NB
Hartleys Wine Bar, 59 Standishgate Wigan, WN1 1UP
Higher Fold Community Centre, Stirling Close Leigh Wigan, WN7 2UB
Jenkinson’s Butchers, 60 High Street Golborne, WA3 3BH
JR Video & Off Licence, 153 Market Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0DF
Junes Farmhouse BBQ, New Market Street Wigan, WN1 1PX
McColls, 117 Car Bank Street Atherton Manchester, M46 0HY
Orange Pizza, 158 Leigh Road Leigh, WN7 1SJ
Rice Bowl, 5 Ormskirk Road Wigan, WN5 0XD
Simply Thai Bar & Thai Restaurant, 26 Mesnes Street Wigan, WN1 1QP
Stadium Chippy, 300a Woodhouse Lane Beech Hill Wigan Wigan, WN6 7NN
The Fold Store, 134 Flapper Fold Lane Atherton Manchester, M46 0HA
Tim’s Pizza, 21 Pole Street Standish Wigan, WN6 0HP
Westheads Confectionary Ltd, Stephens Way Warrington Road Industrial Estate Wigan, WN3 6PE
Wheatsheaf, 287 Miles Lane Shevington Wigan, WN6 9DQ
Wigan St Cuthberts & Norley Hall Sports & Community Club, Montrose Avenue Wigan, WN5 9XL
TWO STARS
Godfather, 2a Lord Street Leigh, WN7 1DP
Rams Head Hotel, 248 Slag Lane Lowton Warrington, WA3 2ED
ONE STAR
Astley Tandoori, 414-416 Manchester Road Astley Tyldesley, M29 7DY
Best Local, 259 Firs Lane Leigh Wigan, WN7 4TJ
Continental Pizza, 280 Wigan Road Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 0AR
Khan Chippy & Takeaway, 2 Worsley Mesnes Drive Wigan, WN3 5TE
Little Jaks Pantry, 148 Elliott Street Tyldesley Wigan, M29 8FJ
Maria Spice, 82 Bryn Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan, WN4 9AU
Premier, 327 Wigan Road Leigh, WN7 5EL
ProCo.NW Ltd, 104 Prescott Street Wigan, WN6 7DD
Red Tomatoes, 368a Manchester Road Leigh, WN7 2ND
Simano Foods, Makerfield Way Ince Wigan, WN2 2PR
Tasty Bites, 6 Royal Arcade Wigan, WN1 1QH
The Golden Dragon, 118 Preston Road Standish Wigan, WN6 0HY
