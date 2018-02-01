Trust lead the way in school CPR initiative

Thousands of borough school children will receive CPR training as part of Wigan Athletic Community Trust’s new Healthy Hearts initiatives.

FA Cup winning captain Emmerson Boyce and Olympian Jenny Meadows, who are both trustees of the club’s award winning charity, attended the launch of the programme at the DW Stadium which saw pupils from 11 primary schools take part in a CPR workshop.

Latics legend Emmerson Boyce at the CPR training event

Representatives from North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust recently visited the Trust’s base at Montrose Skills Hub to upskill staff and to increase their knowledge of the subject before they deliver sessions in schools as part of the Premier League Primary Stars programme.

Jenny said: “The enthusiasm the children showed and their zest for learning a new skill was just fantastic to see. What we hope now is they pass these messages on to their families and friends when they get home so that more people can be versed in the subject.

“As a trustee it was great to see the work that goes on because the Community Trust are involved in so many amazing programmes and their engagement with young people across our borough reflects brilliantly on the club itself.”

Since the launch of Primary Stars, a programme that uses the appeal of professional football clubs to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills, the Trust have worked with over 3,000 youngsters from 75 schools across the borough.