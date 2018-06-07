VIDEO: First aid course designed to save children’s lives

A borough training company will teach parents, grandparents and guardians how to save a child’s life to raise money for a children’s charity.

The three-hour course, which is being lef by 3B Training in Hindley aims to teach both parents and their children what to do in the event of a first aid emergency.

Staff from 3B Training, Charlotte Wyatt, left, and Mathew Bewley, right, with Sarah Keaton

The full £5 entry fee from each booking will be donated to Millie’s Trust Charity.

Millie’s Trust was established in 2012 after nine-month-old Millie Thompson tragically died after choking at her nursery in Cheadle Hulme.

Their aim is to make first aid training readily available for minimal costs and in as many places as possible so that no family has to go throught the same devastating loss.

Mathew Bewley, managing at 3B Training said: “We wanted to support Millie’s Trust as we share their belief that everyone should have access to first aid training.

“Almost all of our employees are first aid trained, we believe it’s an important life skill that everyone should have.

“We decided to run the parent and child first aid courses to show our support to Millie’s Trust and to help more people become first aid trained.”

The course which is designed for children over the age of four, will cover choking, CPR, recovery positions, head injuries, minor injuries and teaching children how to contact the emergency services in the event of an emergency.

The courses are available at the 3B Training centre in Stratus House on Swan Lane in Hindley Green.

Bookings can be made at www.3btraining.com or over the phone on 01942 597 333.

Courses will take place on:

Saturday 28th July 9am

Saturday 28th July 1pm

Tuesday 7th August 9am

Tuesday 7th August 1pm

Saturday 21st July 9am

Saturday 21st July 1pm