Warning to Wigan parents over regional measles outbreak

Health chiefs are urging parents to get their children vaccinated against measles after announcing a regional outbreak.

Public Health England has released the warning following reports of the highly contagious disease across Greater Manchester.

Although the virus has not yet reached Wigan, the authority is encouraging families to ensure that every child over the age of one is vaccinated to help reduce the spread.

A notice published across the region states: “We’re seeing measles in Greater Manchester.

“Measles is extremely infectious and can be serious.

“Anyone over one year of age needs to have the MMR vaccine.”

People who have not had two doses of the vaccine are being asked to contact their GP to obtain it for free.

Symptoms of the disease can be similar to those of other conditions.

Wigan residents are being urged to look out for a high fever, sore throat, watery eyes, coughing, aching and generally feeling unwell.

A “blotchy” red brown rash usually appears after the initial symptoms.

Professor Kate Ardern, director for public health at Wigan Council said: “We’d like to reassure residents that there is no need to worry about measles in

Wigan Borough. There was only one reported case in 2017 and none in 2018.

“Our MMR vaccine uptake rates for two and five year olds are at 95 per cent or higher, which is better than both the Greater Manchester and England average.

“This success is thanks to the hard work by our primary care partners and early year providers in promoting good vaccine uptake and to families for their support and recognition of the importance of childhood vaccinations in avoiding illnesses.”

Anyone affected is being asked not to attend their GP surgery or A&E departments for risk of spreading the disease further.

Those showing symptoms are being advised to phone their doctor or alternatively the NHS on 111.

In the majority of cases, measles patients will recover in a matter of weeks but the disease has been known to cause disability and even death, although this is not common.