Wigan and Leigh Hospice to host its first exhibition

Culture and care are coming together as the borough’s hospice welcomes an art group for a groundbreaking exhibition.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice is teaming up with The Swinley Group to put on a one-off event in the Oak Centre day service headquarters.

Artworks by up to 20 members of the group, which celebrates Wigan-based talent, will adorn the walls of the centre at the charity’s Hindley base tomorrow evening for two hours only.

There will also be art and poetry done by service users from The Oak Centre as part of the cultural celebration.

Art lovers will also be able to purchase their favourite canvases with 10 per cent of the proceeds going to the hospice and its work at its Kildare Street headquarters and in patients’ own homes across the borough.

Art by members of The Swinley Group has been on display in the Oak Centre since it opened in January but this is the first time a formal exhibition has been held at the hospice.

The charity hopes the event will again confound stereotypical views of the sort of events held at a hospice and remind people that art and culture-related activites are very popular with Oak Centre members.

Beth Burke, chairperson of The Swinley Group, said: “We are delighted to join forces with the Oak Centre to exhibit many superb works of art done by local artists.

“This is such a great facility and cause, which will hopefully encourage more people to support the centre and join us in this creative venture.”

The Oak Centre is open to people with a life-limiting condition who have been diagnosed as requiring palliative care.

It is a therapy-led centre which aims to help people improve their wellbeing, retain their independence and make the most out of life.

Jacqui White, Oak Centre manager, said: “The Swinley Group has been a great supporter of the Oak Centre since it first opened and we are absolutely thrilled that they have agreed to hold an exhibition here.

“The hospice might not be the sort of place you would expect to find an art exhibition but it is actually a fantastic open space and this is a very creative place.

“Many of our clients use art and creativity as a way of expressing themselves and find it helps them grow in confidence.”

The exhibition takes place tomorrow evening between 7pm and 9pm.

All are welcome; entry is £3 on the door and everyone will receive a glass of wine.