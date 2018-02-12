Wigan Infirmary to get 100 more car park spaces

The number of parking spaces at Wigan Infirmary is to be increased by almost 100 this spring.

Work to increase the number of spaces has begun at the Wigan Lane site with 20 new ones due to be available this March and a further 72 available by May.

Ian Bradley, head of capital and property services for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The trust is obviously very pleased to be able to offer our patients and visitors increased access to car parking spaces.

“We are always keen to look at further opportunities to improve parking and accessibility and, with the demolition of the old pathology lab WWL has been able to create a new car park and gain an extra 70 spaces.

“There will obviously be some temporary disruption and loss of spaces whilst the works are carried out but we hope that people will bear with us during this time.”

An extra 20 spaces will be outside the Christopher Home building.

WWL says it understands that some patients have to attend hospital regularly, which can be costly. The Trust has developed a number of sympathetic concessions which include: any oncology patient who attends for frequent regular treatment; and any patients attending clinics for a minimum of one day a week for an extensive period.

Visitors of patients hospitalised for more than two weeks, will be offered free parking for the remainder of the patient’s stay from day 15 onwards. And patients attending the Cancer Care Centre also benefit from dedicated parking spaces.