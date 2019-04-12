Wigan mum's marathon effort after losing more than three stones

A Wigan mum has completed a remarkable journey to fitness after reaching the finishing line in her first marathon.

Emma Pentland, from Platt Bridge, did the 26.2-mile course of the Manchester Marathon in six hours and 14 minutes, four years after barely being able to run any distance at all.

However, the 31-year-old mum-of-three decided she wanted to get in better shape and she has now lost more than three stones as well as completing a gruelling athletics challenge.

She said she was grateful to everyone who had helped her get through the physical ordeal on the streets of Manchester and reflected on her achievement.

Emma said: “Four years ago I couldn’t even run round the Three Sisters’ lake.

“It all started after having my third child and deciding I wasn’t having any more. I was overweight as well and the running has helped me with that.

“It’s just gone from there really. I started running at the Three Sisters, did 5ks, 10ks and 10 miles and then did a half-marathon last year. I thought I would step it up a bit and go for the full marathon.

“It was very emotional getting through it and reaching the finishing line. I knew I was going to start and finish and with it being my first time the time didn’t matter to me.

“It was very painful but I did it.”

Emma joined Ashton-based club Julie’s Joggers and says the group has been a massive source of support, with some of its runners heading to Manchester and meeting her at certain points along the course to give encouragement.

She has also been working in the gym with her personal trainer Jack Doherty, doing strength and conditioning sessions.

In the run-up to the marathon Emma managed to fit in a fortnightly long run along with her normal schedule of shorter training sessions.

This is all the more impressive as she was juggling her running with family duties, her job as a support worker and doing qualifications as an adult learner at college.

She said: “It was very busy but that’s how I like it. I don’t like to be bored.”

Emma has already filled in her application for next year’s Manchester Marathon and hopes to improve her time over the 26.2-mile distance.

However, she says doing her training with Jack at Suits U Fitness in Ashton has given her other sporting goals.

She said: “Since I started working on the weights at the gym I’ve become more interested in that. I wouldn’t mind trying a bit of powerlifting for something different.”