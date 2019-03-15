Work finally starts on new Wigan leisure centre

Work is now under way to build a new two-storey community leisure centre in Standish.

The development, which will feature a 70-station gym, a 100m sq studio, a 3G football pitch and a multi-use games area for tennis, netball and basketball, is set to open in early 2020.

Based on the site of the former Standish Golf Course on Rectory Lane, the facilities will be managed by Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles on behalf of Wigan Council and will form part of a large new housing development which is being delivered jointly by Persimmon Homes and Morris Homes on the site.

The developers will fund the new leisure centre as part of the planning permission for a mixed use scheme comprising residential development, leisure facilities and green infrastructure.

A section 106 agreement secured the future arrangements for management and use of the facilities.

Work had been due to start in November last year but a ground survey previously undertaken had expired and need to be re-submitted as part of the plans.

Peter Burt, managing director of leisure provider Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles, said: “It has taken a little longer than we’d anticipated to get underway on site but now we are we’re excited to see this build develop into a first-class facility for the residents of Standish.”

The new centre will have the latest Technogym equipment, with full use of MyWellness performance tracking software, and offer various virtual fitness classes.

Coun Jim Moodie, lead member for leisure and public health at Wigan Council, said: “We are committed to providing more opportunities to help residents get active and healthy in their local communities, all as part of The Deal for Health and Wellness.

“By working closely with partners, we have been able to secure leisure facilities for the residents of Standish.

“Research shows that removing the physical barriers to exercise can have massive benefits to the NHS by preventing people getting ill later in life.”

Want to join the new leisure centre? Register your interest now at standishleisurecentre.org.