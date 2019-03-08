Heartbroken family's tribute to Michael who died after mobility scooter horror collision

The family of a man who died in a collision between his mobility scooter and a car in Wigan have paid tribute to him.

Michael Smith died of his injuries in hospital following the incident on Poolstock Lane at around 8.50pm on February 28.

Other news: Wigan gym raid: Police investigate steroid supply



Following the collision, which involved a black Vauxhall Zafira, three people were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 53-year-old's devastated relatives, who mostly live in the south of England, remembered a "gentle giant" and spoke of their agony at his shocking and sudden death.

The tribute said: "Michael was a gentle giant. He had a heart of gold and would try and help anyone.

“He was the most caring person and would phone up his mum numerous times a day.

“Michael was born in Southampton with the majority of his family living in Portsmouth. Some family members even live as far afield as Australia and America.

“We are all very much in shock and no words can describe how much pain we are all in.”

So far in Greater Manchester Police's investigation two men, aged 19 and 29, have been bailed while a 14-year-old boy has been released with no further action.

Anyone with information should contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting reference number 2150 of 28/02/19, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.