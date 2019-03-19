Heinz buy back rare gold bean at auction for £750

An 18-carat solid gold baked bean has been bought back by Heinz at auction for £750.

The rare piece of memorabilia was one of 100 gold beans hidden in random tins in 1995 at the company’s Kitt Green plant to mark the iconic brand’s centenary.

The rare bean in its case

The bean went under the hammer in Glasgow where the manufacturer secured a winning bid and will now go on display at the Heinz archive.

Heinz Beanz marketing manager Fabio Megid Pinto said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be bringing home one of only 100 18-carat gold Heinz Beanz in the world.

“It’s our 150th birthday this year and while we continue to bring new innovations to Heinz fans we also recognise our unique and rich history.”

Hannah Murphy from auctioneer McTear’s said: “The Scottish seller, who wishes to remain anonymous, was delighted when she heard how much the bean had sold for.

I think it fair to say she won’t have to worry about a topping for her toast for quite a few years to come.”

The bean has the word Heinz stamped on it and came in a presentation box plus a congratulatory letter from Heinz.