Heinz has announced it is to release limited edition Heinz Tomato Ketchup Truffles, created in collaboration with high-end retailer Fortnum & Mason to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

They will be available to purchase online and in store from the end of this week.

Heinz meanz saying I love you with tomato trufflesMade entirely by hand, the truffles will be available in milk, white and also dark chocolate and will be filled with a blonde ganache blended with Heinz Tomato Ketchup, retailing at £19.95.