Helping Hand appeal receives anonymous £1,000 donation boost

The Wigan Observer’s campaign to help Wigan and Leigh Hospice fund an extra day of care this leap year has been given a significant boost.

Helping Hand is seeking to raise the £10,000 that the hospice will need to get through the additional 366th day which comes around once every four years.

The campaign was launched by the Observer earlier this month and has already caught the attention of a very generous donor.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, went to the Hindley-based charity to make a £1,000 donation after reading about the appeal.

Christine Edwardson, a community fund-raiser at the hospice, said: “I received a call from our reception desk to say that someone had popped in with a donation for the campaign.

“When I went downstairs a lady said she’d read about the hospice and the Helping Hand campaign in the paper and wanted to help.

“Then she presented me with a cheque for £1,000 - which I really wasn’t expecting!

“She was very modest and didn’t want any publicity but we really are grateful. This donation got the campaign off to a flying start.”

The hospice has to find £5m each year to provide the care and treatment residents with life-limiting illnesses need, along with the vital support for their loved ones.

It provides a key service, but less than a third of its running costs are covered by funding from the NHS.

With demand for the services offered at its state-of-the-art headquarters on Kildare Street and in patients’ homes across the borough, February 29 raising its head means more cash will be heading out of its coffers.

Fortunately, help is at hand. The hospice is one of the borough’s most popular charities, with scores of fund-raising events to help it taking place in Wigan every year and thousands of residents joining in popular appeals such as Light For A Life.

It is that public support which the Observer is now hoping to channel, asking generous Wiganers to chip in and provide the funds it needs to pay its way on the extra day.

Donations of any size can make a real difference to the hospice and its patients.