Here is how to make the perfect pancake for Shrove Tuesday

The Barton Grange Hotel is preparing for lots of flipping and pancaking turning, ready for Shrove Tuesday.



INGREDIENTS

200g plain flour

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tbsp sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 large egg

300 ml milk

METHOD

Add all the dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl.

Beat the egg and the milk into the dry mixture.

Heat the frying pan with a little oil.

Fry a ladleful of the batter till it is golden brown on both sides.

Be careful when turning over and

use a fish slice of necessary to help you turn.

They are then ready to serve.

It’s best to stack them up and keep them heated in an oven on a low temp – 110C until you have cooked at least four.

TO SERVE

Serve with maple syrup and blueberries

And accompany with a gorgeous healthy breakfast smoothie which is so easy to make and contains delicious nutritious ingredients. Or opt for our healthy breakfast muffin instead.