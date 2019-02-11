High-tech cycle hub launches in Wigan

The upgrade of sporting facilities at a major Wigan hub was entering a new phase today with the launch of a state-of-the-art cycle studio.

The latest in the £3.5m developments at Robin Park Leisure Centre saw Technogym bikes spinning into action and host global fitness brand Les Mills Sprint and RPM go live.

Pete Burt

A special launch event has been planned with expert Les Mills instructors hosting RPM between 6pm to 6.45pm and Sprint 7.15pm to 7.45pm.

The cycle studio is the latest in a line of developments at Robin Park which has already opened a new gymnastics studio and café.

March will bring the opening of the new gym, sauna, steam room and sensory room. Refurbishment on the new studios and functional spaces will soon be underway and ready to open in April.

As well as functional spaces, changing rooms, toilets and corridors are being refurbished and repairs are under way on the roof.

Classes will be available in instructor lead live sessions and in virtual sessions and can be booked online and set reminders on your MyWellness App.

Pete Burt, Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles managing director, said: “The cycle studio is the latest fantastic addition to Robin Park Leisure centre which bringing another exciting and state of the art offer to our customers and the wider community.”

As part of the wider £6m investment on site by Wigan Council, Wigan Warriors will move from their current base at Central Park, Montrose Avenue to the Robin Park Arena.

Coun Jim Moodie, lead member for leisure and public health at Wigan Council, said: “The advances made at Robin Park Arena and Leisure Centre will make this area a powerhouse of community sport and health for all.

“We’re excited to be creating health opportunities for everybody and encouraging people to get active as part of The Deal.”

Find out more at www.inspiringhealthylifestyles.org/wigan/leisure-centres