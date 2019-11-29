Historic war flag to go on display in Wigan church

The flag which covered the body of a Wigan war hero murdered by the Gestapo is coming to the town and going on display.



Ronald Walker, who flew in the Pathfinder Force during World War Two, was shot down over the Netherlands in June 1944 but he was able to evade capture by the Nazis for several weeks thanks to the Dutch Resistance.

Ronald Walker who was murdered by the Gestapo

When he and two other airman were eventually found in the house of Coba Pulskens, known as Aunt Coba, they were mowed down with machine gun fire.

In a final act of defiance, when Aunt Coba was asked to cover the bodies she produced a Dutch flag and laid it over them.

Now that flag, which at the time was a symbol of resistance in the Nazi-occupied country, is on loan to Wigan from its usual location at the chapel of RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Fittingly it will be hung at St Anne’s CE Church on Beech Hill Avenue, where Ronald worshipped and his father Horace was a warden.

Its arrival will be marked by a special service on Sunday, December 8 with members of the Royal British Legion in attendance.

The loan has been arranged thanks to local historian Tom Walsh, who has done a great deal of work to publicise the tragic story of Ronald and his fellow airmen who died alongside him.

The act of producing the flag also proved to be Aunt Coba’s death sentence as she lost her life in the gas chambers at the infamous Ravensbruck concentration camp in northern Germany.

Mr Walsh said: “I think it is right the flag should come to Wigan. In a way it is coming home to the church where Ronald Walker worshipped.

“Picking up the flag from the chapel was a very moving moment. I was told the decision to loan the flag to Wigan was a unanimous one.

“As well as Ronald Walker we also need to remember what a brave woman Aunt Coba was. The decision she made to cover their bodies with the flag cost her her life.”

The service on December 8 will begin at 10am.