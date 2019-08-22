Homeless concert raises £100,000

A special concert for the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity has raised more than £100,000 to help tackle rough sleeping in the city-region.

Raise the Roof saw a mix of the biggest and most influential bands and artists from across the city-region come together in a memorable night at the concert, at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester. Courteeners; with Blossoms, Bugzy Malone, Lisa Stansfield, Dr John Cooper Clarke, Valve and DJ Sunta Templeton were all on top form and the event received rave reviews.

Music fans were asked to make a £10 donation to the charity, to raise money for A Bed Every Night. Around 1,600 lucky winners each received a pair of tickets for the gig.

In addition the concert was supported by significant donations from Greater Manchester’s business community. Raise the Roof saw notable contributions from a number of supporting businesses including SJM Concerts, MC2, Capital & Centric, O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester and UKFast.

The Mayor’s Charity, together with SJM Concerts, has also unveiled plans for another concert in 2020. Further details on the venue and line-up will be announced early next year. A special highlights video, to say thank you to everyone who took part, has been released today on Twitter @raisetheroofgm and Facebook.

Tim Heatley, Chair of the Mayor’s Charity, said: “I’d like to say thank you to everyone involved in making Raise the Roof not just a fantastic moment but also a lasting legacy, with more than £100,000 raised to tackle homelessness in the city-region.

“The event showed what can be done when Greater Manchester’s music, arts and business communities join together. Whether it was people’s hard work, donations or performance on the night we achieved something special. We don’t walk on by when people need help, we come together to make things happen.”

“I’m delighted to be able to confirm on behalf of the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity that we want to make Raise The Roof a regular event in the city-region’s calendar. Thank you to everyone who’s been involved so far and we look forward to announcing further details early next year on the next concert.”