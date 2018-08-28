Homeless to benefit from £340k bid

Wigan’s homeless community is one step closer to benefitting from a £340,000 Government grant.

Today Wigan Council’s application deadline closes for contractors bidding to provide services for the homeless.

The town hall has been searching for organisations who will provide a “homelessness support service” and “emergency access accommodation and support”.

In total 83 councils received £30m in funding from the Government with Wigan being one of only three authorities in Greater Manchester to be successful in the bidding process.

Coun Terry Halliwell, cabinet member, said: “This funding allocation is very welcome and will help us implement some excellent new initiatives in Wigan borough which will impact directly on the frontline.These practical measures will have a direct impact on reducing rough sleeping in the borough.”