Homes plan revealed for former pub site

The site of one of Wigan's many closed pubs is set to be developed into new housing, a planning application reveals.

As many as 10 dwellings will be built on the land on Manchester Road in Ince, which used to house the Park Hotel pub.

Documents submitted to the town hall reveal plans for five pairs of semi-detached houses along with garages, extra parking spaces and landscaping.

All of the new dwellings will comprise three bedrooms, and will be slightly set back from the main road.

The proposal marks the second attempt to turn the derelict site into housing.

In 2009, a similar application was lodged to build 18 houses of mixed sizes on the grounds, but was refused.

At that time, The Park Hotel had long since shut down but had not yet been demolished.

The latest application, made by Sapphire Homes, takes care to ensure a greater chance of success by stating that all of the new homes will look as similar as possible to the adjacent properties in Manchester Road.

The houses will be built using the same red brickwork and tile roofing as the existing nearby houses.

They will also be of similar height and scale, to respect the surroundings and ensure that the site will “integrate within its setting.”

The site has presented something of an eyesore to local residents since the pub was bulldozed.

It has laid empty but has been strewn with rubble and overgrowth for several years.

Maps dating back as far as 1892 indicate buildings linked to the pub, along with terraced houses.

A bowling green also used to sit behind the pub as part of the premises.

A decision is expected to be reached by April. The full planning application can be viewed by visiting apps.wigan.gov.uk and using the reference code A/17/84797/MAJOR.