Horror smash on busy Wigan road: Three arrested after mobility scooter rider dies

A man has died and three people have been arrested following a horror crash in Wigan.



Around 8.50pm yesterday (Thursday) police were called to Poolstock to reports of a collision involving a car and a house.

The aftermath of the crash

It’s reported that a black Vauxhall Zafira was travelling along Poolstock towards Wigan town centre when it collided with a man riding a mobility scooter.

Related article: Mobility scooter rider feared dead after horrific crash on busy Wigan road



At that point, the Zafira left the road and collided with the front of a house.

The man riding the mobility scooter – believed to be in his 50s – was taken to hospital with serious head injuries where he sadly died a short time after.

Two men, aged 19 and 29, and a 14 year-old boy were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death while driving dangerously.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Police Sergeant Lee Westhead of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a very sad set of circumstances that has led to a man losing his life.

“We have three people in custody and will be questioning them today about the incident and the events leading up to it.

“I would encourage anyone with dashcam footage or people who witnessed the collision itself to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“If you saw anything or have any information please get in touch immediately.

“We’re offering support to the man’s family and will do our very best to provide them the facts at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information should contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference number 2150 of 28/02/19 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.