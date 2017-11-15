House fills with smoke from melted plastic bag

Firefighters are reminding people about the importance of smoke alarms after a house filled with fumes on a Wigan estate.

Leigh firefighters attended the incident at Norley Hall Avenue earlier today (November 15) after residents reported a smoke alarm going off in the house next door.

Luckily no one was in the house at the time of the fire, which had been caused by a plastic bag which melted on an oven.

Crew manager Andrew Kopicki, said: “Nieghbours could smell smoke and hear the alarm next door.

“Do not underestimate the importance of having smoke alarms. It is also important to have a routine when leaving the house to make sure everything is off before you leave.”

Anyone without a smoke alarm is urged to call Greater Manchester’s free home fire safety assessment service on 0800 555 815.

Residents are also urged to call if they have any problems with their existing smoke alarms. Attendants aim to get out the same day to assist with any problems.