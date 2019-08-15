House prices go up in Wigan but by less than UK average

House prices increased slightly in Wigan in June, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 5.1 per cent annual growth .

The average Wigan house price in June was £136,235, Land Registry figures show – a 0.1 per cent rise on May.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.2 per cent, and Wigan underperformed compared to the 0.7 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wigan rose by £6,600 – putting the area ninth among the North West’s 39 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Burnley, where properties increased on average by 9.8 per cent, to £89,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Fylde dropped five per cent in value, giving an average price of £179,000.

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Wigan in June – they increased 0.2 per cent, to £104,667 on average.

Over the last year, prices rose by 4.8 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.1 per cent monthly; up 5.1 per cent annually; £222,580 average;

Semi-detached: up 0.1 per cent monthly; up 5.7 per cent annually; £137,498 average;

Flats: down 0.3 per cent monthly; up 2.3 annually; £77,469 average;

First-time buyers in Wigan spent an average of £ 120,600 on their property: £5,600 more than a year ago, and £22,300 more than in June 2014.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £152,000 on average in June: 26 per cent more than first-time buyers. Buyers paid 17 per cent less than the average price in the North West (£164,000) in June for a property in Wigan.